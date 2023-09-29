Cubs playoff chances on life support as they drop 4-3 loss in tenth to Brewers

Brewers reliever Caleb Boushley reacts after getting Cubs' Patrick Wisdom to strike out with bases loaded during the 10th inning on Friday in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Do you believe in miracles?

Because that's the only way the free-falling Cubs are going to make the playoffs now.

One in control of their own destiny, David Ross' squad suffered yet another crushing defeat -- this one a 4-3 10-inning setback to Milwaukee at American Family Field on Friday.

The Cubs have lost 14 of 20 and are 82-78 overall.

With Miami overcoming a 3-0 deficit to stun Pittsburgh 4-3, the only way the Cubs can qualify for the postseason is if:

• They win the next two games at Milwaukee.

• Miami loses twice at Pittsburgh.

• Miami goes back to New York and blows a 2-1 ninth-inning lead from Monday's suspended game.

So are all of these pressure-packed games catching up to everyone?

"Maybe (they're) a little bit tighter, but I don't think anybody's on fumes," Ross said. "They're getting down the line good, they're moving good.

"We've made some mistakes."

A few led to the Brewers taking a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, with the key hit being a 2-run triple down the right-field line by Carlos Santana.

The Cubs refused to go down quietly, however, getting to within 3-2 in the eighth on a solo home run by Jeimer Candelario and a run-scoring groundout by Yan Gomes that scored Christopher Morel (triple).

Someone needed to play hero in the ninth, and Ian Happ did exactly that by crushing a first-pitch curveball over the right-field wall to make it 3-3. It was Happ's 21st home run of the season.

"Just in that situation to come through and give us a chance was awesome," Happ said. "Those are the moments you play for."

In the 10th, the Cubs had runners on first and third with one out, but catcher Yan Gomes struck out with a weak swing on an 82-mph sweeper from Caleb Boushley. After Mike Tauchman was walked intentionally to load the bases, Patrick Wisdom struck out.

Milwaukee prevailed when Santana's single to left field off Jose Cuas (3-2) scored automatic runner Blake Perkins.

Now the Cubs' backs are really against the wall. Somehow they have to regroup with a pair of victories and get more help that is probably possible from the Pirates and Mets.

"I know this group and the adversity we faced all year," said shortstop Dansby Swanson. "It's kind of our DNA to continue to fight and grind. That's who we are. That's what's made this year so amazing in so many ways -- just this group being able to really come together ... and grind and battle through things.

"If we would have let things affect us, we wouldn't be in this situation we are right now. It's been a pleasure so far and we're looking forward to two more opportunities to put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs."

The problem for the Cubs early Friday on were the hitters. The Brewers' starter was Colin Rea, who came in with a 4.74 ERA and hadn't thrown more than 5 innings since July 30.

Read gave up just 2 hits while striking out six and walking none.

While the pressure seems to have gotten to the Cubs at times, Ross has been impressed with how everyone has muted any negative outside noise.

"(There's been a) narrative of 'we're not good and then we're really good and now we're not good,'" Ross said. "You have to keep the belief within yourself and within your group.

"The confidence shouldn't waver. These guys have been doing it a really long time."