Girls golf: Shilts helps Benet capture second consecutive regional title

Burlington Central's Ariana Riep talks to her coach Sean Meyer Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Geneva's Joanna Brylka putts from the fringe of the green on hole 18 Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Kaneland's Braelyn Davoust putts on the 18th green Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Burlington Central's Ariana Riep chips on the 18th hole Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Batavia's Amanda Naylor tees off on the first hole Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

South Elgin's Autumn Burnett tees off on the first hole Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, during the Class 2A girls golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

St. Charles North's Rylee Huddleston hits onto the green during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Naperville North's Addy Ciganek hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

St. Charles East's Charlotte Tassone tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Benet's Jenna Shilts hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

St. Francis' Emerson Hollarbush hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Sophia Knasel tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

St. Francis' Leah Grivetti tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Glenbard West's Audrey Sawyer tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

St. Francis' Emerson Hollarbush hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Glenbard West's Kaavya Mamgain tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Grace Cavin hits from the fairway during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

St. Charles East's Manuela Ramirez hits onto the green during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Glenbard South's Abby DePorter watches her shot off the tee during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

West Chicago's Miranda Enochs hits onto the green during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Glenbard North's Nicole McGuire hits onto the green during the Class 2A Glenbard North Regional girls golf meet at Bloomingdale Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Collective smiles while holding a first-place regional plaque tells plenty of the story on how the day transpired for Benet's girls golf team.

The Redwings, who won a regional team title last year, repeated as champions again on Thursday with a 318 collective finish at Bloomingdale Golf Club. Redwings senior Jenna Shilts, also a medalist last year, stormed ahead of the field for a convincing one under-par 70 score.

Audrey Wake (79), Audrey Simkus (84), Kerregan Reilly (85), Reina Maceren (88) and Isabelle Grane (95) rounded out Benet's banner day.

Between elite talent, dedication in practice and performing when it counts, it's all come together for Benet in the final weeks of the season.

"I think it's a combination of competitive spirit; they're not as much competing against each other as being for each other," Benet coach Michael Bremner said. "They want to perform well because they know that by contributing what they can to the team and doing as well as they can, then the team has a chance to advance."

"That's been a goal of ours: Is to win this regional, get in the sectional, hopefully advance in the sectional [and go from there]," Bremner continued.

Shilts, who was named the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year, had three birdies and an eagle to highlight her day.

"I think she's a really talented player. I think that's a big part of it [her top scores]. But, honestly, I think [it's] her work ethic and competitive spirit," Bremer said. "We came out here this weekend and practiced ... even after we finished that and she played well in the practice round, she was talking about -- the weather prevented it -- trying to get back out [last] Monday or Tuesday afternoon just to see the course again.

"A person whose less competitive might think to themselves: 'She's going to advance anyway; whether our team does or not, she would.' But, she wanted to do as best she could for the team and she also thought she had a decent chance in medaling today. Then she came out and did it."

St. Francis (334) and Wheaton North (342) were the other teams advancing to sectionals next week.

The Spartans were paced by perennial top scorer Emmy Hollarbush with her 77, followed by Bridget Brennan (85), Cali Simpson (86), Leah Grivetti (86), Elizabeth Hornicak (88) and Molly Brennan (96).

Wheaton North was paced by senior Bridget Craig's 74, followed by Maddy Schultz (85), Lizzie Elftmann (91), Abby Lucas (92), Lucy Rutgens (95) and Zoey Bohmer (96).

Sustaining the consistency for Hollarbush stems from solid practice habits, and a having a focused mindset.

"Getting in the mindset that I'm just going to give it my all today," Hollarbush said. "Even after a bad shot, putting everything into it and [keep going]. I do get a little nervous before each time, then, I just take it hole-by-hole and shot-by-shot. Even after a bad shot, I just reset my mind and reset my game and keep going from there That helps me a lot.

"Our team has been doing really awesome. All the girls have really come together and improved over the season. [Plus] really given it their all each time and done really well, especially today, they played really well."

As a program, St. Francis took second at the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference championship last week.

"They're very motivated. They want to win," Spartans coach Hayley Jefferson said. "They come to practice every day knowing what they have to work on individually. I kind of lead with that for practices. I don't necessarily make them all do the same thing every time. We lead with what they need to work on. I think that's what gets us through each week. They're so good about knowing what they need."

Ten individuals also advanced to sectionals. St. Charles North will send Hanna Kizman (84), Rylee Huddleston (86), Simran Mani (87) and Jakelyn Leycock (87).

Naperville North sends Georgia Riley (84), Alex Yaeger (86) and Addyson Ciganek (87).

Glenbard North qualified two in Nicole McGuire (81) and Angel Nguyen (86).

Junior Manuela Ramirez (76) was the lone individual moving forward in the state series for St. Charles East.

"I'm very proud of myself right now," Ramirez said. "I had a good round. It was a tough start, but finished strong. I think, for me, having a good energy is a big thing. If you're positive, you're going to get better. It means a lot to me to go. I wish my team would've been with me."