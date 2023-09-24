Wheels come off for Bears in 41-10 loss to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

Any hopes for improvement from the Bears following an 0-2 start were quickly extinguished by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who blew out the Bears by halftime Sunday.

Now, the Bears sit at 0-3 for the first time since 2016 with a 13 game losing streak dating back to last season. Here's what you need to know from the Bears' 41-10 loss in Kansas City.

Three moments that mattered

1. The perfect snapshot of the Bears' offense Sunday came with 3:05 left in the first half. After the Chiefs had scored yet again to go ahead 21-0, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was flagged for delay of game. Running back Khalil Herbert then fumbled the football away on the following play, which the Chiefs turned into a field goal a short time later.

2. Leading 41-0, the Chiefs mercifully mercifully subbed out QB Patrick Mahomes, who had gritted through an apparent ankle injury sustained before the half, with the game well in-hand in the third quarter. If not, the Chiefs might still be scoring.

3. With 1:51 left in the first half, Fields lofted a deep pass to DJ Moore. The pass fell right into his jersey numbers and Moore dropped it. The next play, Fields was intercepted. The Chiefs scored three plays later to extend the lead to 31-0.

Three things that worked

1. Finally: Moore scored his first touchdown as a Bear with 4:20 left in the game to make it 41-10 Chiefs.

2. Finally, part two: Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn intercepted Blaine Gabbert for their first defensive takeaway on the season with 3:16 left in the third quarter trailing 41-0.

3. Fun while it lasted: The Bears forced the Chiefs to punt on their first offensive possession. Kansas City scored on its next seven possessions before finally letting off the gas.

Everything else that didn't

1. Offense: Fields was sacked twice within the first two drives. The running game generated 53 rushing yards at the half. Moore and Chase Claypool had a combined 1 catch on 7 targets going into the fourth quarter. While Fields continue to struggle, it's no surprise that's the case when the house is burning down all around him, too.

2. Defense: Meanwhile, Kansas City had 312 total yards, 18:53 in time of possession and 34 points at the half. Ten different Chiefs receivers had at least 1 catch, and Mahomes could do whatever he wanted. The final stats say everything: 457 total yards allowed, 41 points, 31-11 in first downs. And, the Chiefs were 5 for 5 in the red zone.

What's next?

The Bears host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at noon Sunday at Soldier Field.