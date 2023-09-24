Report: Alan Williams resigned from Bears over 'inappropriate' conduct

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Bears remain mum publicly about the departure of former defensive coordinator Alan Williams. The 53-year-old coach resigned from his position Wednesday after about a week away from the team.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, the sudden departure stems from inappropriate conduct and not from criminal activity.

"I'm told it was not criminal activity but it was inappropriate and the Bears' HR department was involved," Schefter reported on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."

The Bears have repeatedly denied that authorities had "raided" Halas Hall.

The Bears' players and coaches have not said much about Williams' departure. In a statement released by Williams, he noted that he resigned to take care of his health and his family. Few Bears players or coaches wished him well on his way out.

Head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday acknowledged that he has had a friendship with Williams for several years -- the two have coached together for five years -- but noted that he was going to respect Williams' space at this time.