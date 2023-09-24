Bears fall to 0-3 after Chiefs' beatdown. How can they shake it off?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There was a party Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A party at the expense of the Chicago Bears.

The vibes were immaculate. For the Chiefs, anyway. Andy Reid's team demolished the Bears 41-10 in a Sunday afternoon game that was so bad Fox switched its national broadcast to a different game during the second half.

The Bears couldn't leave the stadium, the city of Kansas City or the state of Missouri soon enough. They saw what it was like to be the team that has been to five consecutive conference championship games and won two Super Bowls over that span. They also realized just how far they are from that goal.

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes could not be stopped, certainly not by Matt Eberflus' defense. The Chiefs punted on their first possession of the game, then scored on seven consecutive possessions. It was a party on their sideline and in the stands, with Taylor Swift in attendance to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

No offense moves the ball like a Mahomes offense. The throws he can make are jaw-dropping. On Sunday, he merely did the mundane most of the game because that's all the Chiefs needed to do to score against the Bears. The Bears, on the other hand, finished with 87 net passing yards and 10 points in garbage time after falling behind, 41-0.

"The biggest thing with being able to get into a flow is execution," receiver Darnell Mooney told Shaw Local.

The execution wasn't there, which meant there was no flow. On six first-half possessions, the Bears punted four times and turned the ball over twice.

"You can see on their side: The flow is so natural," Mooney said of the Chiefs. "The only way we can win games is us being the same way, having a natural flow. With us, if we have a negative play, a setback, it hurts us. Whether it's false start, holding, PI on a receiver, any self-inflicted wounds."

The Bears had a tumultuous week at Halas Hall. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned, reportedly in relation to inappropriate conduct at work, and quarterback Justin Fields voiced his concerns about his play and the offense.

There were certainly distractions of the field. Did it affect this team Sunday?

"I like to think not, but there was a lot going on," tight end Cole Kmet said. "We did our best as players to kind of block that out. It was not good enough and it showed up today on the football field."

The strongest indictment of this team came late Sunday afternoon when sportsbooks made the Denver Broncos, next week's opponent, the favorite to win Sunday at Soldier Field. The Broncos lost by 50 points to Miami earlier in the day.

This week might have been unusually dramatic, but the difficult weeks are not going to all the sudden end. This team has to somehow turn the page.

"It's a reality check," defensive end DeMarcus Walker said. "Honestly, all I can do is just sit on the bus and deep down think about what can I do better. I got no other choice. We got no other choice."

It's back to the drawing board for Eberflus, his staff and this team. They've lost 13 games in a row. Their franchise quarterback now has a 5-23 record as a starter. The defense is no better than it was last year, despite significant investment.

"I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life like being able to play this game," Fields said. "Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I'm going to have fun. I'm going to play my hardest and, you know, just thank God for giving me the ability to play."

Mooney said Fields isn't panicking. General manager Ryan Poles said earlier this week that nobody at Halas Hall is panicking.

Maybe it's time they start.