 

Cary-Grove's Priester calls pitching at Wrigley Field "surreal"

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez talks with relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago.

    Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez talks with relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/21/2023 8:13 PM

Pirates right-hander Quinn Priester got to take the mound against his hometown team Tuesday. The Cary-Grove High School grad pitched from the second through seventh innings in a lopsided Cubs victory.

"Surreal," he said. "Seriously, it was awesome. Just being able to see the scoreboard again and fans and, it sounds stupid, but the seventh-inning stretch, when it's 'Let's go Cubbies.'

 

"It brings back a lot of nostalgia, a lot of memories. To actually be out there doing it, competing against the team I grew up loving. Wanted a better result, definitely wanted to beat them, but it was just a really cool experience, really cool game."

Priester gave up 4 earned runs Tuesday, but settled down after a tough start. A first-round pick of the Pirates in 2019, Priester made his major-league debut on July 17, went down to Triple A for a while and is now back with Pittsburgh. He's posted an 8.61 ERA in 8 appearances this season.

"Definitely haven't had the results we want to see and that we're going to have in the future," he said. "We know that, I know that. Definitely feel like we're inching closer and closer to having good results and being more consistent in the work. I've seen a big improvement in the velocity and the consistency in the velocity."

Priester topped out at 97.3 mph with the first pitch, a sinker, he threw Tuesday to Christopher Morel, according to Statcast. He's planning to spend the winter in Florida to prepare for next season and hopes to be a regular as a Wrigley Field visitor.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Getting a chance to face the best is what I want," he said. "The results haven't been there, but (the Cubs), the Braves, the Phillies, the Brewers -- they're making me better because those are some of the best lineups. It's great to get that experience.

"It's just mixing and finding out how to get big league hitters out, not once or twice but three times. That's been the thing I'm working on the most. Once we figure that out, and we are, we'll be good. We'll be great."

Injury report:

Manager David Ross said the plan is for infielder Jeimer Candelario (back) to return to full activity in the next couple of days and if all goes well, he could come off the injured list Sunday or maybe Tuesday in Atlanta.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay (right forearm strain) told WSCR's Bruce Levine he's hoping to be back for the final series in Milwaukee next week.

Around the horn:

The Cubs now have six players with at least 65 RBI -- Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Christopher Morel, Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner. That hasn't happened since 2004. ... The pitching matchups for this weekend against Colorado are Jameson Taillon vs. Noah Davis on Friday, Jordan Wicks vs. Chris Flexen on Saturday, and Javier Assad vs. Ty Blach on Sunday.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Stroman wants Cubs to know he's ready for any role
Related Article
Stroman wants Cubs to know he's ready for any role
 
With Tuesday's grand slam, Canario joined unique club
Related Article
With Tuesday's grand slam, Canario joined unique club
 
Steele's slump continues, Cubs can't catch Pirates -- even with a Happ grand slam
Related Article
Steele's slump continues, Cubs can't catch Pirates -- even with a Happ grand slam
 
Madrigal's season over? Cubs place infielder on injured list with hamstring strain
Related Article
Madrigal's season over? Cubs place infielder on injured list with hamstring strain
 
Cubs reignite playoff race with 14-1 win over Pirates
Related Article
Cubs reignite playoff race with 14-1 win over Pirates
 
Time for Cubs to panic? Considering team's history, this September slump is mild
Related Article
Time for Cubs to panic? Considering team's history, this September slump is mild
 
Naperville's Armstrong ready for role of lifetime, watching son at Wrigley Field
Related Article
Naperville's Armstrong ready for role of lifetime, watching son at Wrigley Field
 
Crow-Armstrong's father made his name in a different sport at Naperville Central
Related Article
Crow-Armstrong's father made his name in a different sport at Naperville Central
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 