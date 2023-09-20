With Tuesday's grand slam, Canario joined unique club

Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario hits a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Canario spent a few weeks waiting patiently for his turn after getting called up on Sept. 1. He made the most of his first major-league start Tuesday, with a double and home run. Associated Press

After being called up on Sept. 1, outfielder Alexander Canario had to wait nearly three weeks for his first major league start. But he made it count, hitting a grand slam and RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

According to OPTA Stats, Canario is the only player in major league history to have a grand slam and 5 RBI in his first big-league start. He's the only Cubs player since at least 1901 to hit a grand slam in his first start, and the 14th Cubs player to have his first career home run be a grand slam.

"It's incredible," Canario said with help from translator Fredy Quevedo. "It's something I've always dreamed of, especially with bases loaded. Definitely a moment I enjoyed a lot."

Even more impressive, Canario was able to return from two series injuries suffered in a winter league game. He broke his ankle when landing awkwardly on first base and also needed shoulder surgery from the violent fall that resulted.

"It's surreal. I have no words," he said. "To think back in January, I was in a boot and had a scooter to move around and now I hit a grand slam in the big leagues. It's just a surreal moment."

Throwing smoke:

Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton had a nice postseason debut for Double A Tennessee on Tuesday. The Cubs' 2022 first-round draft pick tossed 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts and just 3 hits allowed as the Smokies beat Chattanooga 3-1 in Game 1 of the Southern League division championship. B.J. Murray and Owen Caissie had 2 hits each.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports