 

With Tuesday's grand slam, Canario joined unique club

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario hits a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Canario spent a few weeks waiting patiently for his turn after getting called up on Sept. 1. He made the most of his first major-league start Tuesday, with a double and home run.

    Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario hits a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Canario spent a few weeks waiting patiently for his turn after getting called up on Sept. 1. He made the most of his first major-league start Tuesday, with a double and home run. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/20/2023 7:22 PM

After being called up on Sept. 1, outfielder Alexander Canario had to wait nearly three weeks for his first major league start. But he made it count, hitting a grand slam and RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

According to OPTA Stats, Canario is the only player in major league history to have a grand slam and 5 RBI in his first big-league start. He's the only Cubs player since at least 1901 to hit a grand slam in his first start, and the 14th Cubs player to have his first career home run be a grand slam.

 

"It's incredible," Canario said with help from translator Fredy Quevedo. "It's something I've always dreamed of, especially with bases loaded. Definitely a moment I enjoyed a lot."

Even more impressive, Canario was able to return from two series injuries suffered in a winter league game. He broke his ankle when landing awkwardly on first base and also needed shoulder surgery from the violent fall that resulted.

"It's surreal. I have no words," he said. "To think back in January, I was in a boot and had a scooter to move around and now I hit a grand slam in the big leagues. It's just a surreal moment."

Throwing smoke:

Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton had a nice postseason debut for Double A Tennessee on Tuesday. The Cubs' 2022 first-round draft pick tossed 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts and just 3 hits allowed as the Smokies beat Chattanooga 3-1 in Game 1 of the Southern League division championship. B.J. Murray and Owen Caissie had 2 hits each.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Madrigal's season over? Cubs place infielder on injured list with hamstring strain
Related Article
Madrigal's season over? Cubs place infielder on injured list with hamstring strain
 
Cubs reignite playoff race with 14-1 win over Pirates
Related Article
Cubs reignite playoff race with 14-1 win over Pirates
 
Related Article
In thick of pennant race, some great Cubs memories
 
'A wonderful time to be a kid': Readers share their autograph stories
Related Article
'A wonderful time to be a kid': Readers share their autograph stories
 
Time for Cubs to panic? Considering team's history, this September slump is mild
Related Article
Time for Cubs to panic? Considering team's history, this September slump is mild
 
Naperville's Armstrong ready for role of lifetime, watching son at Wrigley Field
Related Article
Naperville's Armstrong ready for role of lifetime, watching son at Wrigley Field
 
Cubs drop out of playoff position with another loss to D-backs
Related Article
Cubs drop out of playoff position with another loss to D-backs
 
Extreme frustration as Cubs lose in 13 to Arizona, WC lead down to half game
Related Article
Extreme frustration as Cubs lose in 13 to Arizona, WC lead down to half game
 
Crow-Armstrong's father made his name in a different sport at Naperville Central
Related Article
Crow-Armstrong's father made his name in a different sport at Naperville Central
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 