Stroman wants Cubs to know he's ready for any role

  • Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman wants manager David Ross to know he's ready for any role, even starting, as he returns from a rib cartilage fracture. Stroman had been on the injured list for roughly seven weeks for two different issues.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/20/2023 6:58 PM

What role will pitcher Marcus Stroman fill during the final two weeks of the regular season? Whatever manager David Ross wants, apparently.

Stroman talked about the state of his return to the mound before Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field. He spent about seven weeks on the injured list with hip inflammation, followed by a rib cartilage fracture.

 

Now, Stroman says he's ready for anything -- start, close, multiple innings, consecutive days and anything in between.

"Anything you want. I'm not scared of anything," he said. "I know my stuff plays against anyone and it's exciting for me to be used in multiple roles. I think that's what we need right now. I'm happy to contribute in whatever way helps."

When the rib cartilage injury happened, Stroman was ready to return from the injured list and start against the White Sox on Aug. 16. At that point, though, it was unclear if he'd return at all this season.

But he was back last Friday in Arizona and pitched 2 scoreless innings. He returned to the mound a day later during the 13-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

"We took a pretty aggressive approach, but that was because I was pushing them," Stroman said. "I wanted to get back and be here and I'm thankful to them, to be honest, for being open to it, to be open to throwing me back-to-back.

"I kept my shoulder moving and throwing through the entire process. I got to the point where my comfort was way better. I could breathe, I could cough or sneeze without pain. Now I'm able to manage it. Pretty much just soreness post. I don't really feel it much out there."

Cubs manager David Ross said Stroman's situation reminds him of 2013 in Boston when teammate Ryan Dempster was a starter for most of the season, then sent to the bullpen for the playoffs. Dempster's pitch to manager John Farrell was he'd been in every situation during his career, so he could handle anything.

"There's nothing I'm going to bring (Stroman) into that's going to shock him," Ross said. "It's just about him going out there and being himself and performing. Having that versatility of somebody that can handle any moment you put him in is really valuable."

If he's truly ready for anything, has Stroman worked out some intro music if the Cubs use him as a closer?

"I was debating that yesterday," he said. "Even on start days, I pick my walk out music probably an hour before I go out. I change it up every day. Whatever I'm feeling right before I walk out there, I usually text Big Jim (Libertyville native Jim Oboikowitch) and he usually fires it up for me."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

