Boys golf: Stevenson's Schatteman wins NSC title

Stevenson's Blake Schatteman knows that the rain is good for the grass and the plants.

He also knows that it is good for his golf score.

Schatteman shot a 75 to beat a trio of Lake Forest golfers and win medalist honors Wednesday at the North Suburban Conference boys golf conference tournament at Thunderhawk in Beach Park.

The meet almost was postponed when heavy rains blew through the area about an hour before tee time. The rain continued throughout the first few holes, but it didn't seem to bother Schatteman, who is a senior.

"It is nice to go out with a bang," Schatteman. "It is different to play in the rain. I just had to keep my head steady and stick with it. I typically play better in the rain for some reason. I think it is just a mental distraction that keeps my mind from getting stressed out and have a good time."

Lake Forest, which beat Stevenson in a dual met in the rain on Tuesday, won the conference meet in the rain and wet course on Wednesday by shouting a 307.

The Scouts were led Jack Lambert and Jack Douglas who both shot a 76 and Tadgh Burke, who had a 77 and was fourth thanks to the tiebreakers.

Libertyville finished second with a 317.

"I was really proud of our guys hanging through the conditions," Libertyville coach Kevin Wall said. "They battled on every hole. It was borderline being canceled. But all the coaches pitched it and squeegeed off the greens."

The Wildcats were led by Ryan Andrews, who shot a 77 and finished sixth with the tiebreakers.

"It was difficult at the beginning with all the rain," Andrews said. "I knew going in it was important to stay flat and calm all day because tough breaks were going to happen."

Alexander Centeno, who is also a junior, shot a 78 and finished eighth with the tiebreaker. Joey Kistler (81), Evan Raffin (83) and Quincy Adams 83) were the top scores for the Wildcats.

Stevenson was third with a 321, finishing a stroke ahead of Mundelein.

"We were kind of used to playing in the rain," Stevenson coach John Rueth said. "This was nothing we haven't seen all year. We just had a tough day, but hopefully it is a learning experience."

After Schatteman, the Patriots got a 79 from Abhay Agarwal. Tyson Daube, Richard Wang and Rajan Joshi each carded an 82.

Mundelein was led by Miles Begg, who finished fifth with a 77, and Ben Tieman, who was 10th with a 78. Dylan Trahan (83) and Ryan Wolverton (84) also posted top scores for the Mustangs.

"It was gong well until the finishing holes when I threw it away a little bit," Begg said. "I started with two birdies, so that was good."

Lake Zurich was fifth with a 334. The Bears were led by Shailen Surati (79), Zach Lawler (80), Drew Mackenzie (86) and Tallon Smith (89).

Warren, which qualified for state last year but lost most of that team to graduation, was sixth with a 338. Warren was led by Ryan Lother, who was 11th with a 78. Cameron Simmons (81), Adam Juarez (89) and Kimi Vesely (90) also had their scores count.

"We are young this year," Warren coach David Zaban said, "Our best scorers are juniors, so that is very exciting a big positive for us."