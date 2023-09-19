Wolves broadcasts return to WPWR for 2023-24 season

Photograph by Ross Dettman/Chicago WolvesThe Wolves celebrate winning the Calder Cup in June 2022. The Wolves announced Tuesday that My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season home games during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

Daily Herald news services

The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that My50 Chicago (WPWR-TV) will broadcast 30 Wolves regular-season home games during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves' partnership with WPWR-TV marks the seventh consecutive full season that Wolves games have been a staple on My50 Chicago's schedule.

"It's exciting to announce our renewed partnership with My50/Fox 32 Chicago so that Wolves fans can enjoy our games on television," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "The historic 30th season of Wolves hockey is going to be special! There are a myriad of storylines surrounding the Chicago Wolves in 2023-24 and we're thrilled to be able to share them with our incredible fans and partners."

My50 Chicago's coverage begins Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals at Allstate Arena in the season opener. Play-by-play announcer Jason Shaver and color analyst Bill Gardner will be in the booth for their 16th season as the Wolves' broadcast team.

Shaver and Gardner will be on the call for 29 more home games as new head coach Bob Nardella and the Wolves will search for the sixth league championship in franchise history.

WFLD/WPWR SVP General Manager Sheila Oliver said, "FOX 32 is proud to remain the broadcast home for the Chicago Wolves for their momentous 30th hockey season."

Local hockey fans can find WPWR-TV over the air in HD on Channel 50 and the games are carried via DirecTV and Dish Network and Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 184 for HD) and WOW! (Ch. 8 for SD; Ch. 204 for HD).

All 72 Wolves games during the 2023-24 season will stream on AHLTV.com but these 30 will also appear on My50 Chicago:

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19: vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: vs. San Diego, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30: vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: vs. Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18: vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 15: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: vs. Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: vs. Rockford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: vs. Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: vs. Rockford, 3 p.m.