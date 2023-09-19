Cook and Lake County boys soccer notes: Schaumburg, Mundelein among first-half surprises

We're nearing the halfway point of the fall soccer season, so there's no better time to take a look at how all of the title races have begun to take shape.

Palatine (9-0-2, 4-0-1) has emerged as the overall leaders on the MSL table with 13 overall points. However, the surprise entrant into the MSL West is Schaumburg (6-3-0), who stands just behind the Pirates with (12) points with its 4-2-0 record in league play.

"We are a senior heavy team, and it comes down to leadership among those seniors who have been responsible for our success thus far," begins Saxons coach Eric Sorby.

"We've been in a lot of close games, and the guys have found a way to win those tight matches, and as a group, they are hardworking, resilient, hungry, and capable of keeping possession and creating chances."

Sorby points to Max Niziolek and Zander Nykiel as key figures in the Saxons' 6-3-0 overall record, in addition to Ben Lainson, Brady Phelps and Gabe Silva.

Silva leads the club with 6 goals, while Phelps is a two-time state medalist in wrestling.

Prospect coach Mike Andrews said it best after his club beat Barrington 1-0 Saturday when asked about the current state of affairs in the MSL East.

"Our division is all over the place. One night all the top teams win, then on another night, they all lose -- it's obviously going to be a dogfight right up until the very end," said Andrews.

Heading into this coming week it's Buffalo Grove (9 points) followed by Elk Grove and Hersey, each with 7 points, with Prospect close at six points.

The combined overall records of this quartet is an underwhelming 13-20-5, however several of those defeats are of the one-goal variety.

The same cannot be said of the Central Suburban League South where it continues to shine with each week.

Maine South enjoyed a solid week of results beginning with a commanding performance in its 3-1 victory over Glenbrook South, followed by its 1-1 draw with perennial state power New Trier.

"We have a lot of talent on our team, and if we continue to play the way we have been of late, we all know we'll be there at the end, and into the postseason," said senior, Zach Malinsky, who is part of a terrific Hawks trio with Sebastian Bonifacy, and Cristian Abdala, all of whom offer blistering pace, wonderful creativity and purpose on both sides of the ball.

Next up for the Hawks (7-3-1, 1-0-1) will be another state power, Glenbrook North, who beat New Trier one week ago before falling to division leading Evanston, 2-1.

Stevenson appeared on its way to another title in the North Suburban Conference (NSC) until Mundelein stunned the-then undefeated Patriots late last week, 4-1.

All-State candidate Frankie Jimenez scored one, assisted on another, with Oscar Hernandez, Lukas McCaulou and Chris Martinez each netting once.

The Mustangs bagged three goals in the first half, while Kevin Vogel earned helpers on the last two goals of the night.

Sebastian Falinski's men are now 2-1-0 in the NSC, as is Stevenson, who are both chasing surprising Lake Forest which stand at 1-0-1.

The Northern Lake County Conference (NLCC) is in the early stages of league play, which is about to increase with several league matches ready to begin. Reigning NLCC champion Round Lake (7-3-3) is even with Grayslake Central (6-2-0) and Grant (7-3-3) at 1-0-0.

Grayslake North (6-3-0, 0-1-0), and Wauconda (5-2-0, 0-1-0) have also enjoyed a terrific first month of play, and together, this quintet is an impressive 29-14-3.

There may be some separation in the standings after this week that has Central at Grant, Grayslake North at Wauconda, and Round Lake looking ahead to the following week when it plays both Central and North.

Last week the Panthers beat Wauconda with all-state candidate Jorgie Martinez scoring two long-range goals during a 2-1 comeback victory.

"(The) boys are finally starting to find their rhythm, and getting used to each other once again," admits Central coach Kevin Andersson whose club finished third a year ago at the 2A state tournament.

"The early part of the season is always difficult to find the right lineup and mix of players that play well together."

The rebranding of the Rams midfield is beginning to take shape with Mitchell Fein (5 goals) alongside Ivan Sereno now running the show.

All-State keeper Uriel Garcia Perez is back between the sticks, and players such as: Brendan Kirkner and Jack Lapidus have received plenty of praise from Andersson.

Of the Rams' eight games thus far, six have been against 3A teams, four of which were victories over Loyola Academy, Buffalo Grove, Warren and Mundelein.

The Rams beat crosstown rival Grayslake North last week off a long throw from Kirkner to Prince Trawick who netted the only goal of the contest.

The trophy case at Benet Academy is filled with plenty of silverware earned from the fall season, including three of the last four years when the Redwings claimed East Suburban Catholic Conference (ESCC) championship.

This year, after heavy graduation losses, the Redwings are having all of it from Notre Dame, whom they shared the title a year ago, along with St. Patrick.

The race in the ESCC begins in earnest for St. Viator which recorded three early victories over Marian Catholic, Marist and Joliet Catholic to keep them even with undefeated Notre Dame.

The Lions (4-3-3, 3-0-0) host longtime rival Carmel (2-7-1, 1-1-0) on Tuesday afternoon with the meat of its league schedule St. Patrick, Notre Dame and Benet on the horizon.