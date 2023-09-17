0-2 start: Bears lose 27-17 in Tampa Bay

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1), right, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Justin Fields got some good downfield looks on Sunday, but a short pass just before the two-minute warning did him in.

The Buccaneers' Shaquille Barrett intercepted that throw and took it in for the touchdown to clinch a 27-17 victory over the Bears in Tampa Bay.

The Bears are still looking for their first win since Oct. 24, 2022, but Chase Claypool did catch his touchdown since Oct. 16, 2022. The fourth-quarter score came a week after his poor blocking effort had many fans questioning whether he should even play this week.

An offensive pass interference call went against Claypool on the play before Barrett's interception.

DJ Moore was targeted just twice in the opening loss to the Packers; this week he had 6 catches for 104 yards, including a 33-yard gain.

The Bears scored on their first drive courtesy of Fields' 1-yard run. Fields finished at 16 for 28 with 211 yards.

