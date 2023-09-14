How you can enter a lottery to get Cubs playoff tickets

Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay douses Christopher Morel with water after the team's win over the San Francisco in early September. The Cubs are hoping for more memorable moments like this if they make the playoffs this year. A lottery for playoff tickets is now open. Associated Press

Despite dropping two of three to the woeful Colorado Rokices, the Cubs are still closing in on their first playoff appearance since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

The team has opened up a lottery for the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets if/when that becomes a real thing.

Fans can now register here for a chance to purchase tickets to either the Wild Card Series or NLDS. Registration for the Wild Card Series will close Monday, September 25, at 11:59 p.m. and registration for the NLDS will end Tuesday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. .

In order to participate, fans 18 years of age or older must log in to their MLB.com account and submit an online registration form. Limit of one registration per person. If selected via random drawing to purchase tickets, fans will be notified via email with instructions on the purchase opportunity. All registered fans, whether selected in a particular drawing or not, will continue to be eligible for selection to subsequent opportunities available through this program.

Tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability, and will be distributed exclusively as mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app.