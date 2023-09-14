Bears CB Gordon to miss at least 4 games

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Bears placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve Thursday because of a hand injury. By going on IR, Gordon must miss at least the next four games.

This comes a day after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus declined to elaborate much on Gordon's injury. The second-year pro injured his right hand in Sunday's loss to the Packers and was spotted afterward with his hand wrapped.

"We don't have anything more at this time," Eberflus said Wednesday. "Not enough information."

If the Bears received any additional news by Thursday, it was apparently not good. Gordon was a second-round draft pick in 2022. He appeared in 14 games during his rookie season, missing three because of a concussion and a groin injury.

"It's a huge loss," starting safety Jaquan Brisker said this week at Halas Hall. "It's a huge loss losing Kyler. He's also a leader, also a playmaker. So it's always 'next man' mentality here. So the next man has to step up, and we have to continue to be a great defense."

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed practice squad cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to the active roster. Stroman has appeared in 22 NFL games, including one start for the Bears last season (during which he had an interception). The Bears signed undrafted rookie Macon Clark to the practice squad.

With Gordon sidelined, backup cornerback Josh Blackwell is the favorite to take over the nickel cornerback spot where Gordon played. That fifth defensive back spot is essentially a starting role. The Bears had the nickel on the field for more than 60% of defensive snaps last week.

"We want him to get back as quick as possible because it's good to have him out there, but prepare like you're the starter and just play," Blackwell said Wednesday.

Blackwell, however, sat out practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, which could complicate matters. Rookie Terell Smith could be the next in line if Blackwell is unable to go Sunday.

More injury news:

In addition to Blackwell sitting out Thursday, tight end Marcedes Lewis sat out for extra rest. Linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) was a full participant for the first time since early on in training camp.

D.C. absent:

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was not at Halas Hall on Thursday. The team said he was dealing with a personal issue.