Sky drop Game 1 to top-seeded Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against Chicago Sky forward Ruthy Hebard during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- Chelsea Gray had 20 points and 7 assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday night to begin their WNBA playoff series.

The defending champion Aces host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Las Vegas, which had the best record in the league at 34-6, has won all four matchups with Chicago this season.

Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and A'ja Wilson had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for Las Vegas. Alysha Clark added 13 points.

The Aces defense held Chicago to 33% shooting.

Kahleah Copper scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago. Courtney Williams had nine points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Wilson and Gray each scored 10 points in the opening 14 minutes to help the Aces build a 39-20 lead. Plum had a team-high 13 points in the first half and Young added 10 points as Las Vegas led 53-36.

Las Vegas didn't make a field goal in the opening five minutes of the second half, but Chicago couldn't take advantage.

Plum and Young each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for a 61-40 lead midway through the third quarter. Las Vegas extended it to 80-50 after an 8-0 run, including six straight points from Gray.