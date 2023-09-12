 

Cubs place Candelario on IL; Crow-Armstrong gets a start

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Cubs placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain before Tuesday's game in Colorado. With Canelario out, rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong got his first start in the majors in center field.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/12/2023 7:56 PM

The Cubs added to the injured list before Tuesday's game in Colorado, placing infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL with a low back strain.

Candelario has cooled off quite a bit since arriving in a trade with Washington on Aug. 1. He was hitting .111 in September before leaving Sunday's game at Wrigley Field in the fifth inning.

 

"Getting him back to 100% healthy and not feeling like he's got to rush back, I thought was one important piece," Cubs manager David Ross told Marquee Sports Network before the game. "He wasn't recovering as quick as the trainers and him and myself thought he would."

This make three key Cubs players on the injured list with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season -- Candelario, Adbert Alzolay and Marcus Stroman.

The feeling with Alzolay and Candelario is now is the time to give them a rest, so they'll hopefully be back to full strength by the final week of the season and playoffs.

"This way he can build all the way back up hopefully in these 10 days," Ross said of Candelario, "be fully rested and ready to go, get his swing back and get his defense back and being able to move well."

Stroman threw another bullpen in Arizona on Monday, so optimism is growing he'll be able to return, at least in a relief role, before the season ends.

Alexander Canario returned to the Cubs to take Candelario's spot on the roster. One result of Candelario going on the IL is Cody Bellinger likely becomes the full-time first baseman, which opens up the potential for rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong to get some playing time.

Crow-Armstrong was in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, hitting eighth and playing center field. The Cubs' top prospect made his major-league debut Monday as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. He was caught stealing third base, executed a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning, and played center field the last three innings, with one putout.

The Cubs scored twice in the ninth inning to pull out a 5-4 victory over the Rockies on Monday. Catcher Yan Gomes delivered a 2-run single, just after Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ executed a double steal to get into scoring position.

Rookie left-hander Jordan Wicks produced another quality start and left with a 3-1 lead after six innings, but the bullpen gave up the lead in the seventh.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

