Cubs call up top prospect Crow-Armstrong; Alzolay goes on IL

The Cubs officially called up their top prospect, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, before Monday's game at Colorado -- but that wasn't the only move.

Closer Adbert Alzolay went on the injured list with a right forearm strain, while reliever Michael Fulmer was activated from the injured list with the same injury. Alexander Canario was optioned to Triple A Iowa.

It's exciting news for Crow-Armstrong, who's been ranked as a top-10 prospect in all of MLB by some outlets. But how much he'll play remains a question. Canario was called up on Sept. 1 and saw just 1 at-bat in the 10 days he spent with the Cubs, and never played in the field.

Manager David Ross has made it clear he plans to stick with the team's regulars the rest of the way, so don't expect center fielders Cody Bellinger or Mike Tauchman to get benched.

Ross did tell reporters in Denver Crow-Armstrong will get "some starts mixed in." Coors Field is renowned for its large outfield, which could be a fit, since Crow-Armstrong was a defensive star in the minors.

Injuries can always pop up, though, and the Cubs already had one Sunday, with first baseman Jeimer Candelario leaving the game in the fifth inning with back soreness. Patrick Wisdom was in Monday's starting lineup at first base, with Nick Madrigal at third. The Rockies are starting left-hander Kyle Freeland against Cubs rookie Jordan Wicks, and Tauchman typically isn't in the lineup against lefties. Ross has been quick to pinch-hit Tauchman for Wisdom when a right-handed reliever enters the game.

Where Crow-Armstrong might help is as a pinch-runner. He's gone 37-for-47 on stolen bases in the minors this season, and it will be interesting to see how his sprint speed matches up with the major-league leaders on Statcast. Miles Mastrobuoni is currently listed as the fastest Cubs player, but he ranks just 85th in MLB.

The 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday is an example of how Crow-Armstrong could help. In the ninth inning of a 1-1 game, Yan Gomes hit a line drive off the wall and was thrown out trying for a double. If Gomes stops at first base and Crow-Armstrong comes in as a pinch-runner, he almost certainly scores the winning run on Madrigal's double.

The left-handed hitting Crow-Armstrong, 21, has been on a tear lately, going 7-for-10 at the plate in his last two games with Iowa, and hit two grand slams in the past six days. He made his Triple A debut on Aug. 1 and has hit .271 with 6 home runs with the I-Cubs.

A first-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2020, the Cubs acquired Crow-Armstrong a year later in a trade for Javy Baez. Coincidentally, Baez made his major-league debut at age 21 in Colorado on Aug. 5, 2014. He went 1-for-6 with a go-ahead home run in the 12th inning.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are glad to get Fulmer back, but will still be short-handed in the bullpen without Alzolay. Fulmer last pitched on Aug. 24 before the Cubs decided to let him rest the lingering forearm issue.

Alzolay seems to be in the same boat. He blew a save at Cincinnati on Sept. 1 for the first time since July 4. He didn't pitch again for a week, while Ross confirmed the closer was dealing with some issues. Alzolay threw two scoreless innings on Friday and Saturday against the Diamondbacks, but is now out of action at least until Sept. 25, when there will be six games left in the regular season.

