Boys soccer / Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

Records through Sunday, Sept. 10

1. Naperville North (7-1-0) Noah Radeke with 12 goals

2. Stevenson (8-0-0) Patriots very stingy along the back

3. York (5-1-0) Jason Waski dangerous up top

4. St. Charles East (6-2-0) Maloney-Ontiveros quality duo

5. Palatine (7-0-2) Only unbeaten team in MSL

6. Elgin (5-2-0) Tough week for Maroons

7. Streamwood (7-2-0) Bat state runner-up Romeoville

8. West Aurora (9-0-0) Blackhawks win Morton Invite title

9. St. Charles North (6-2-0) DeLaPaz MVP at St. Charles Invite

10. Leyden (5-2-0) Eagles have deep, talented roster

11. Addison Trail (5-2-0) Defenders Delgado, Molina first rate

12. Hinsdale Central (4-2-1) Red Devils draw a state power New Trier

13. Lake Zurich (5-3-0) Drozdynski, Goldberg, Smith terrific trio

14. Round Lake (5-2-0) NLCC opener at Wauconda on Thursday

15. Marmion Academy (4-1-2) Alvaro Alanis one to watch

16. Wauconda (4-1-0) Bulldogs playing 3A teams tough

17. Dundee-Crown (7-2-0) One of FVC favorites this season

18. Schaumburg (5-2-0) Saxons early season surprise in the MSL

19. Grayslake Central (5-2-0) MF Mitchell Fein looking good

20. Crystal Lake South (4-3-1) Ahmed plus Getzinger dangerous duo