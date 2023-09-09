Steele sharp again, but late miscues cost Cubs in 3-2 loss to Diamondbacks

Sloppy baseball has not been the Cubs' MO this season.

But a few gaffes cost them dearly in a 3-2 10-inning loss to the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Two miscues came from the normally reliable Yan Gomes.

The veteran catcher was thrown out at second base with one out in the ninth trying to stretch a hit off the left-field wall to a double. Nick Madrigal followed with a double to right, prompting one to wonder if Gomes or a pinch runner scores from first to give the Cubs a victory.

In the 10th, Gomes failed to catch an offering from Daniel Palencia, which allowed automatic runner Gabriel Moreno to race to third. Moreno scored on Palencia's next offering, which was a wild pitch. Arizona added another run on an RBI single by Tommy Pham.

The Cubs have dropped three straight and are now 76-67 overall. They are 3.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Brewers are at the Yankees this afternoon.

Justin Steele gave up 1 run and 6 hits in 7 innings while throwing 95 pitches and lowering his ERA to a major-league best 2.49.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the third thanks to the all-out hustle of Nico Hoerner, who reached on a one-out single. After Ian Happ struck out, Cody Bellinger lifted a towering pop up to second base. Instead of running half or even three-quarters speed, Hoerner blazed from second to third with the ball still in the air and sailing away from Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte.

When the ball fell to the dirt, Hoerner hit third base, raced home and slid safely before the throw arrived.

Arizona ended Steele's 21-inning scoreless stretch in the fifth when Corbin Carroll led off with a single, stole his 46th base of the season, went to third on a basehit and then scored on a fielder's choice.

Steele struck out six and walked none. His ERA is 1.36 in his last 5 starts.

Around the horn:

David Ross said relief pitcher Brad Boxberger will "work his way back in" and not be put in any high-leverage situations right away. Boxberger, activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, hasn't pitched in the majors since May 13. "Getting his feet back under him is gonna be important," Ross said. …

Heading into Saturday, Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno had thrown out an MLB-best 42.9% of would-be basestealers. Oakland's Shea Langeliers was second at 31.8%, while the Cubs' Yan Gomes was fifth at 25.8%. ... The Cubs outrighted RHP Shane Greene to Iowa on Friday. Greene threw 1 inning during his brief call-up. … Nick Burdi and Brandon Hughes, both rehabbing from injuries, were expected to pitch at Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. … Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation) will throw live batting practice Monday.