Loss to Milwaukee ends Kane County Cougars' season

Milwaukee Milkmen starter Kyle Mora tossed his best game of the season to lead Milwaukee to a 4-0 victory over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Saturday's loss ends the season for the Cougars, and the Milkmen move on to the East Division Championship Series.

After the first two games of the series featured 29 total runs, Saturday's game was a low scoring-affair. Mora (1-0) held the Cougars (1-2) without a hit for the first three innings of the ballgame. The Milwaukee (2-1) right-hander finished the night with 8 strikeouts against three walks across 6⅔ innings while allowing just 4 hits.

Milwaukee got on the board in the top of the third against Cougars' starter Karch Kowalczyk (0-1). Bryan Torres and Cam Balego drew back-to-back two-out walks to start the rally. Then, Roy Morales hit a single to right-center field, scoring both runners to make it 2-0 Milkmen.

In the top of the seventh, the Milkmen added to their lead.

With two outs, Aaron Hill drew a walk from Keith Rogalla before Torres singled and Balego walked to load the bases. Following Balego's walk, Logan Nissen entered the ballgame. After Nissen entered, Morales came through once again with a 2-run single back through the middle that made it a four-run lead.

After Mora's departure, Juan Echevarria, Nate Hadley, and Peyton Gray combined to hold the Cougars off the board for the remainder of the ballgame. The Cougars did threaten in the eighth against Hadley with a double by Cornelius Randolph and a Josh Allen walk, but Hadley worked out of the jam. Gray finished off the ballgame with a scoreless ninth to send Milwaukee to the next round.

The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field in May, 202