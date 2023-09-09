Elgin Sports Hall of Fame announces new class

Two former standout athletes from Elgin High School, two from Larkin and one from Burlington Central will be inducted to the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 5, when the organization holds its annual banquet and induction ceremony at the Edward Schock Centre in downtown Elgin.

Those set to be inducted are Wes Boelkens, Kayla Oranger Johnson, Max Pokorny, Matt Schabert and Mark Stettner.

Boelkens is a 1970 Larkin grad who will be inducted as an all-around athlete for his achievements in football, wrestling, and track. Oranger Johnson is a 2009 Burlington Central product who is being inducted for softball, while Pokorny is a 1970 Elgin alum being inducted for tennis. Schabert graduated from Larkin in 2000 and is being inducted for football, and Stettner, a 1974 Elgin grad is also being inducted for football.

Keith Bohlin will receive the Vic Masi Award, which recognizes those who have contributed to the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame, to athletics and sports in the city of Elgin, and/or to an Elgin school or schools. Bohlin is receiving the award for his contributions to youth athletics.

For more information on the ESHOF, log onto eshof.org.