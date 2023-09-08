Battle of good pitching goes Diamondbacks' way 1-0 over the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning against the Cubs Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning against the Cubs Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar (10) catches the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki trying to steal second during the fifth inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

In the old days, no manager would yank a starting pitcher that was throwing a 1-hit shutout after 6 innings.

But this isn't 1974, '84 or even '94.

So although Jameson Taillon had struck out a season-high nine batters and tossed just 77 pitches, David Ross went to the bullpen in the seventh inning of a scoreless tie against Arizona at Wrigley Field on Friday.

It paid off at first, but Arizona scored a run off Jose Cuas in the eighth to prevail 1-0. Cuas gave up a leadoff single to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., walked Gabriel Moreno and struck out Jordan Lawlar.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out Geraldo Perdomo, but Corbin Carroll's line drive single to right field plated Gurriel for the game's only run. Umpires originally ruled RF Seiya Suzuki snared Carroll's laser, but Arizona challenged and prevailed when replays showed the ball hitting the ground just before entering Suzuki's glove.

The Cubs managed just 3 hits off Arizona starter Zac Gallen (15-7), with 2 coming from Suzuki. Gallen struck out nine and completed the second game of his career (112 starts). Nico Hoerner came close to homering in the first, but his towering 355-foot blast got held up in the wind and was caught on the left-field warning track.

The Cubs (76-66) have lost two straight to Arizona, which improved to 74-68 and crept within 2 games of the North Siders.

Stroman update:

Marcus Stroman felt so good after his 29-pitch live batting practice session Thursday that he texted pitching coach Tommy Hottovy about 15 times. Stroman, who hasn't pitched in a game since July 31, is on the injured list with right hip inflammation.

"He's more enthused and obviously we're more enthused that he's gonna get to the point that he'll be able to help us (again) this year," said Hottovy, who expects Stroman to throw another live BP on Monday. "Still have to check a lot of boxes, though. It's one thing to feel enthused after a 2-inning live BP, but we've got to progress from there."

Around the horn:

Adbert Alzolay (1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout) pitched for the first time in a week during the Cubs' loss to Arizona on Friday. The Cubs were resting Alzolay after he appeared in 15 games from August 3 to September 1. ... Jeimer Candelario is 3-for-33 in his last 11 games. ... Ben Zobrist received a long, sustained ovation before throwing a ceremonial first pitch to manager David Ross before Friday's game. Zobrist and Ross were teammates on the Cubs' 2016 World Series champs.