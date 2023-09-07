Lions spoil Chiefs' party, win NFL opener 21-20

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signals on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back (and former Bear) David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opener Thursday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 71 yards and a score, and Lions rookie Brian Branch returned Patrick Mahomes' first pick in an opener 50 yards for another touchdown as Detroit snapped the Chiefs' eight-game Week 1 winning streak.

The Lions were trying to run out the clock when Goff had a fourth-down pass near midfield batted down with 2:30 left, giving the Chiefs a chance.

But they made a mess of it: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, another 20-yard pass was called back for holding, and Skyy Moore also dropped a pass before a false start left Mahomes heaving a fourth-and-25 throw downfield.

When it fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished with 226 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, despite his receivers dripping a slew of passes. He also was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.