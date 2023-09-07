Bears injury report: Brisker still on list

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker (9) walks off the field after the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago.

As far as the 53-man roster goes, the Bears are about as healthy as they can be. The team was required to release its first injury report Wednesday ahead of the season opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Four players made the list. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf) were limited participants. Only linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) did not participate Wednesday.

Linemen Teven Jenkins (leg) and Doug Kramer (hand) are both on injured reserve, not the 53-man roster. Brisker has been dealing with the groin injury for about a month.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wants to see Brisker at full speed in order to feel comfortable starting him Sunday against the Packers.

"I want to see the speed that he's able to play at, which he's exhibited that over the last workouts and the last practice that we had," Eberflus said. "So, just excited to see that and his communication with Eddie (Jackson) and Kyler (Gordon) and the rest of the defense. That's been good, so just excited to see him going full speed."

When Brisker was healthy at the start of training camp, he was one of the most noticeably aggressive players on the Bears' defense. His physicality out of the safety position was notable, as well as his nose for the football.

Unfortunately, he spent the past four weeks sidelined by the injury. He did not play a single snap in any of the preseason games. Jackson and Walker also missed significant time during training camp.