 

Home for the playoffs? Cubs gain more ground with sweep of Giants

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday. Wicks became the first Cubs pitcher since 1901 to start his major-league career with three victories, and they gained another game on division-leading Milwaukee.

    Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday. Wicks became the first Cubs pitcher since 1901 to start his major-league career with three victories, and they gained another game on division-leading Milwaukee. Associated Press

  • Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates at home plate after scoring on a 3-RBI double hit by teammate Seika Suzuki during the first inning on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

    Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates at home plate after scoring on a 3-RBI double hit by teammate Seika Suzuki during the first inning on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

  • Cubs' Miguel Amaya (6) celebrates at home plate with teammate Christopher Morel back, after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning on Wednesday

    Cubs' Miguel Amaya (6) celebrates at home plate with teammate Christopher Morel back, after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning on Wednesday Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/6/2023 6:14 PM

Everyone's been raving about the atmosphere at Wrigley Field lately. The Cubs have the ability to do something about it.

They completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with an 8-2 win Wednesday behind another solid outing from rookie pitcher Jordan Wicks. He worked into the seventh inning to become the first Cubs pitcher since 1901 to record victories in his first three major league starts.

 

Wicks' first two outings were in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, so this was his Wrigley Field debut.

"It was a different animal for sure," Wicks said. "I thought it was an awesome crowd. The energy in this place, it's crazy because even if there's a few less people, it doesn't sound like it, ever."

The Cubs never trailed after the scorching hot Seiya Suzuki smacked a 3-run double to right-center field in the first inning. In the last four games, Suzuki has gone 10-for-18 at the plate with 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 RBI.

"This series has been as impressive as I've seen of him, because he's faced sidearm righties, sidearm lefties, guys throwing hard, guys throwing a lot of sliders," manager David Ross said. "He's just in every at-bat putting barrels on the baseball."

While all this was going on, first-place Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead in Pittsburgh, but ended up losing to the Pirates. So the Cubs closed within 1½ games of both the Brewers for the NL Central lead and Philadelphia for the top wild-card spot. If the Cubs can catch either team, they could play at home for the first round of the playoffs. In the new wild card format, the higher-seeded team hosts all three games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I think our goal was to win the division the whole time," Mike Tauchman said. "We know what the standings are and obviously, the club in front of us is really good. We have 20-something games left and we finish up with them, so it's going to come right down to the wire. But I think as long as we have an opportunity to win the division, that's the goal."

The Cubs finish the regular season with three games in Milwaukee, which could settle the NL Central title. Next up on the schedule is another wild-card contender, Arizona, for four games at Wrigley this weekend.

"It's kind of been our goal since Day 1 (to host playoff games)," said Cody Bellinger, who hit his 24th home run in the seventh inning. "It was our goal in spring training when it felt like we had the group to do it. Even when things weren't really going our way, we still believed in the group and this is the type of baseball we wanted to play and kind of expected to play."

In three starts, Wicks has an ERA of 2.16. He and Javier Assad, two homegrown pitchers, have been exactly what the Cubs needed to make a push in September.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I don't really think about the personal success," Wicks said. "I'm not satisfied until we're in the playoffs. That's the ultimate goal. That's my goal. I can't just soak in this one and forget about the next couple, all these games are big for us."

There were two more major league debuts in this game. Alexander Canario pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out against Giants closer Camilo Doval. After working a 3-1 count Canario fanned on a pair of cutters at the top of the zone measured at 98 and 97 miles per hour, so he'll have easier at-bats in the future.

Six-foot-8 left-hander Luke Little pitched the ninth inning and struck out two in his debut.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Cubs call up tall, hard-throwing left-hander Little
Related Article
Cubs call up tall, hard-throwing left-hander Little
 
Antioch native DeJong completes triple play of a different kind as Cubs opponent
Related Article
Antioch native DeJong completes triple play of a different kind as Cubs opponent
 
Giants get aggressive, but Cubs deliver late comeback in 11-8 win over Giants
Related Article
Giants get aggressive, but Cubs deliver late comeback in 11-8 win over Giants
 
Cubs ace Steele throws career-high 12 strikeouts in dominant win over Giants
Related Article
Cubs ace Steele throws career-high 12 strikeouts in dominant win over Giants
 
Cubs use DH role to give Bellinger partial rest
Related Article
Cubs use DH role to give Bellinger partial rest
 
Cubs offense breaks out against Reds' depleted pitching staff
Related Article
Cubs offense breaks out against Reds' depleted pitching staff
 
Another ninth-inning collapse for Cubs in Cincinnati in painful 2-1 loss
Related Article
Another ninth-inning collapse for Cubs in Cincinnati in painful 2-1 loss
 
Cubs' bullpen 'revelation': How Merryweather learned to throw 100 mph
Related Article
Cubs' bullpen 'revelation': How Merryweather learned to throw 100 mph
 
Cubs expected to promote Canario, Greene for extra roster spots
Related Article
Cubs expected to promote Canario, Greene for extra roster spots
 
Cubs set sights on catching Brewers for division lead after series win
Related Article
Cubs set sights on catching Brewers for division lead after series win
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 