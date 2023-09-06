Boys soccer: Barrington's Steib notches 400th win

Barrington coach Scott Steib won his 400th game last week. Steib has coached at Lake Zurich and Barrington. Daily Herald file photo

The MSL is gifted with some truly remarkable soccer coaches.

Last spring, during the girls season, both Ryan Stengren (Barrington) and Steve Keller of Fremd each collected their 300th career victory, with Keller having over 300 on the boys side as well.

Barrington gave its longtime coach Scott Steib his 400th career victory after its 1-0 victory over Jacobs last week in the Broncos' opener of the 35th annual Barrington Classic Invite.

The brilliant career of Steib actually began at Lake Zurich, where in four years he collected 60 wins before moving over to run the Broncos program.

Once there, he took his 1999 club to the first of six 20-win seasons, the next in 2002 when the Broncos finished third overall at state, followed by the 25-2-0 record during his state championship season.

"That 2007 team was built almost perfectly," began Steib, now in his 25th year.

"It may have not had the most pure talent that year, but we had players who were perfectly suited to play the 1-3-5-2 system we employed that year."

Francesco Furio led with 22 goals, followed by junior Ata Ozbay (11) who one year later was named the Daily Herald All-Area captain, and is currently an assistant under Steib.

"There are far too many memories for me to even begin to list, but to be honest, our offseason trips to Onekama, Michigan, 23 of them, are one of the things I am most proud of, because of the bonds we formed, canoeing on the river, capture the flag games with glow sticks, and so much more."

Tournament recaps:

Palatine and Stevenson lifted tournament championship trophies last weekend.

Palatine won its with a victory over Wauconda in penalty kicks at the Bulldogs' own Alonzo Sanchez Memorial Invite, while the Patriots claimed their third consecutive title at the 37th Jim Wolters Titans Invite at host Glenbrook South.

Stevenson, third last season at the 3A state tournament, saw its roster and starting lineup decimated by graduation, yet has still managed to come out on its front foot, posting a spotless 6-0-0 overall record. They were led in part by two of the few returning players: Jack Bacher and Alex Huelsman.

Bacher bagged the game-winner in the final Mt. Carmel, after doing so again in the Pats' final pool play contest against Prospect two days earlier.

Huelsman has been rock solid in the center of a new back line, who have been stingy in front of keeper Will Rokesh, named MVP of the Titans Invite.

"In all of my years I cannot remember when any of my teams have been unbeaten in 30 games during the regular season. This group of young men are working hard and doing their best to be their best," says a proud Patriots coach, PepeJon Chavez.

The Patriots' only loss in 2022 was in its state semifinal match against eventual state champion, Naperville Central.

Palatine, considered one of the favorites in the MSL West this fall, went 10-9-1 last season over-then first year coach, Aaron Morris, who took over for the legendary Willie Filian, who retired, taking with him nearly 700 career victories combined from both Pirates programs.

"I am very pleased with our start thus far. We're trying to build a winning culture, which means being mentally and physically tough. (But) I know we have a long season ahead of us, and we have not hit our stride yet," says Morris.

The Pirates (5-0-1, 1-0-0) converted four spot-kicks to beat Wauconda who had two saved by junior keeper, Alex Ganji.

"Our most consistent players thus far have been Andrew Kania, Jordan Mok, Karol Noga, Adrian Atanassov, as well as Damien Drzewiecki, but it's (Kania) who has stood out each time," says Morris.

"He's a captain, leads by example, trains, and plays hard, and is our rock that holds us together, and an absolute pleasure to coach."

"This group has worked hard, and it has paid off with some good wins, but league play is upon us, so we'll need to raise our level of play," added Morris.

The Pirates have reigning MSL East champions Elk Grove and Barrington this week.

The showing here in the early stages from Wauconda just might provide the inspiration needed for the Bulldogs to challenge NLCC favorites Round Lake and Grayslake Central for the top spot in the league.

"(Wauconda) is a very good team. They made us work for everything, and gave us a really good early season test," opined Morris.

The Bulldogs would reach its own final after victories over the 3A duo of North Chicago, then McHenry, and would equalize against Palatine in the 67th minute when Francisco Cabral converted his spot-kick.

"We enjoy playing teams like (Palatine) who bring a lot of quality, and physical play. I felt like we responded very well to it," said Wauconda coach Tim Miller.

Aforementioned Round Lake (3-2-0) lost to perennial state power New Trier in the final of the highly acclaimed Northside College Showcase last Saturday in Northfield.

The Panthers are away at Wauconda on Sept. 14, and at Grayslake Central two weeks later.