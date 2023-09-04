Cubs use DH role to give Bellinger partial rest

Cody Bellinger was the designated hitter for the second day in a row as Cubs manager David Ross tried to provide some rest without taking his best bat out of the lineup.

"He's got some bumps and bruises, I think just trying to (err) on the side of caution with that," Ross said before Monday's game. "But he's fine, he can do everything we ask him to do. It's a tough schedule right now. We've got some day-nights, going to try to get some of these guys in the DH spot here and there."

The Cubs not only played a doubleheader on Friday in Cincinnati, but had consecutive day games in 90-degree heat on Sunday in Ohio and Monday at Wrigley. Ross didn't rest any of his regulars, though, during the past five games. Rookie Alexander Canario still hasn't played since being called up Friday.

"It's the time of year, they're not going to get many days off. There's no more resting," Ross said. "We're going to try to push it and that DH role gives you a little bit of not standing on your feet as much. In Cincinnati, you could tell, Happer (Ian Happ) running out to left that last inning, I was like, 'Buddy, you all right?' I think that's as hot as we've played, probably outside of the London game, and one of our longer games (3:17)."

Bellinger went 3-for-9 during the two games at designated hitter.

Suzuki smashes:

Seiya Suzuki continued his offensive resurgence Monday with a double, home run and 3 RBI. In 18 games since Aug. 18, Suzuki has hit .358 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

"I'm not at the point where I'm satisfied yet, but we're in a playoff race right now and these are the type of games I wanted to play in," Suzuki said through a translator. "So obviously I'm going to make sure to do my part.

"I still feel like I'm not doing very well when there's runners in scoring position, but after a day like today, obviously you feel really happy."

Around the horn:

Marcus Stroman (rib cartilage fracture) threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Monday morning, while reliever Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) did a bullpen at Wrigley Field. ... Three pitchers coming off injuries threw single, scoreless innings for the Iowa Cubs on Sunday. Prospect Ben Brown (oblique strain) saw game action for the first time since July 30. Left-hander Brandon Hughes (knee) threw for the first time since June 11. Nick Burdi (appendicitis) made two earlier rehab appearances for Iowa, but needed a couple weeks off to clear up some soreness.

