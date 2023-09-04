 

Cubs use DH role to give Bellinger partial rest

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

    Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/4/2023 6:09 PM

Cody Bellinger was the designated hitter for the second day in a row as Cubs manager David Ross tried to provide some rest without taking his best bat out of the lineup.

"He's got some bumps and bruises, I think just trying to (err) on the side of caution with that," Ross said before Monday's game. "But he's fine, he can do everything we ask him to do. It's a tough schedule right now. We've got some day-nights, going to try to get some of these guys in the DH spot here and there."

 

The Cubs not only played a doubleheader on Friday in Cincinnati, but had consecutive day games in 90-degree heat on Sunday in Ohio and Monday at Wrigley. Ross didn't rest any of his regulars, though, during the past five games. Rookie Alexander Canario still hasn't played since being called up Friday.

"It's the time of year, they're not going to get many days off. There's no more resting," Ross said. "We're going to try to push it and that DH role gives you a little bit of not standing on your feet as much. In Cincinnati, you could tell, Happer (Ian Happ) running out to left that last inning, I was like, 'Buddy, you all right?' I think that's as hot as we've played, probably outside of the London game, and one of our longer games (3:17)."

Bellinger went 3-for-9 during the two games at designated hitter.

Suzuki smashes:

Seiya Suzuki continued his offensive resurgence Monday with a double, home run and 3 RBI. In 18 games since Aug. 18, Suzuki has hit .358 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

"I'm not at the point where I'm satisfied yet, but we're in a playoff race right now and these are the type of games I wanted to play in," Suzuki said through a translator. "So obviously I'm going to make sure to do my part.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I still feel like I'm not doing very well when there's runners in scoring position, but after a day like today, obviously you feel really happy."

Around the horn:

Marcus Stroman (rib cartilage fracture) threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Monday morning, while reliever Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) did a bullpen at Wrigley Field. ... Three pitchers coming off injuries threw single, scoreless innings for the Iowa Cubs on Sunday. Prospect Ben Brown (oblique strain) saw game action for the first time since July 30. Left-hander Brandon Hughes (knee) threw for the first time since June 11. Nick Burdi (appendicitis) made two earlier rehab appearances for Iowa, but needed a couple weeks off to clear up some soreness.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Cubs ace Steele throws career-high 12 strikeouts in dominant win over Giants
Related Article
Cubs ace Steele throws career-high 12 strikeouts in dominant win over Giants
 
Jim O'Donnell: Even Michael Jordan is acknowledging Tim Hallam's amazing run with the Bulls
Related Article
Jim O'Donnell: Even Michael Jordan is acknowledging Tim Hallam's amazing run with the Bulls
 
Cubs offense breaks out against Reds' depleted pitching staff
Related Article
Cubs offense breaks out against Reds' depleted pitching staff
 
If you mail them, they will come (back): A baseball card collector's adventure in autograph hunting
Related Article
If you mail them, they will come (back): A baseball card collector's adventure in autograph hunting
 
Another ninth-inning collapse for Cubs in Cincinnati in painful 2-1 loss
Related Article
Another ninth-inning collapse for Cubs in Cincinnati in painful 2-1 loss
 
Wicks impresses in Game 1, but Alzolay blows save in nightcap
Related Article
Wicks impresses in Game 1, but Alzolay blows save in nightcap
 
Cubs' bullpen 'revelation': How Merryweather learned to throw 100 mph
Related Article
Cubs' bullpen 'revelation': How Merryweather learned to throw 100 mph
 
Cubs expected to promote Canario, Greene for extra roster spots
Related Article
Cubs expected to promote Canario, Greene for extra roster spots
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 