Cubs expected to promote Canario, Greene for extra roster spots

New York Yankees pitcher Shane Greene reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 6-3. Associated Press

The Cubs plan to add outfielder Alexander Canario and right-handed pitcher Shane Greene on Friday when rosters can be expanded to 28, according to multiple reports.

Nothing was official as of Thursday night, but Greene is likely being brought up to start the second game of a doubleheader in Cincinnati on Friday. Rookie Jordan Wicks is scheduled to pitch the day game, while the nightcap starter is listed as TBD.

Greene, 34, has nine seasons of MLB experience, mostly with Detroit and Atlanta. He last pitched in the majors on July 23 of last season for the Yankees. He signed with the Cubs as a free agent on June 25.

In five starts for the Iowa Cubs, Greene posted a 2.16 ERA, with his longest outing lasting 5 innings. In his most recent start, Greene used mostly a cutter, slider and 90.5 mile-per-hour sinker.

After pitching Friday, it wouldn't be a surprise if Greene returned to Iowa and the Cubs brought up a reliever. The team currently has two vacant spots on the 40-man roster.

Canario will be making his MLB debut when he appears in a game. Acquired from San Francisco in the Kris Bryant trade, Canario made an impressive recovery from a terrible winter league injury. While stepping on first base awkwardly, the Dominican Republic native suffered a broken ankle and a shoulder injury when he fell to the ground hard.

He returned to Iowa on July 14 and has been on a tear the past three weeks, hitting .333 with 6 home runs and 8 doubles over 16 games. He's already on the Cubs 40-man roster.

Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner talked about Canario's comeback this week at Wrigley Field.

"When he makes contact, damage follows," Banner said. "Right when he got hurt, he was in Chicago for his surgeries, he told us he was going to be back better than ever, he was going to work hard. He followed through with the promise and it's showing now."

Waiver wire:

According to Chicago baseball insider Bruce Levine, the Cubs did put in waiver claims for former Angels relievers Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore, but both players -- and former White Sox starter Lucas Giolito -- were claimed by Cleveland. The waiver order is set by team record. The Reds reportedly claimed former Yankees OF Harrison Bader and ex-Angels OF Hunter Renfroe.

Another NL Central move Thursday was Milwaukee signing veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor-league contract.

