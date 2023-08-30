White, Takaoka lead Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Fire

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, right, shoots against Chicago Fire defender Carlos Terán during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie, right, controls the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (16) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White, left, is congratulated by defender Ranko Veselinović after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White, center, controls the ball against Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda, left, and midfielder Federico Navarro during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, left, and Chicago Fire midfielder Federico Navarro chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire's Ousmane Doumbia, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld battle for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire's Ousmane Doumbia, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld battle for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire midfielder Federico Navarro, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda, right, controls the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire coach Frank Klopas gestures during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, front, controls the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Jean-Claude Ngando during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, right, works with the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Fire defender Miguel Ángel Navarro, right, is defended by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schoepf during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Associated Press

Brian White scored 19 minutes into the match and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night at Soldier Field.

White became the third Whitecaps player to score goals in four straight road matches. Vancouver (10-8-7) has won three straight in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015.

Vancouver grabbed the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when White found the net. Ryan Gauld assisted on White's 10th goal of the season.

Yohei Takaoka saved 3 shots to earn the clean sheet for Vancouver. Chris Brady had 4 saves for Chicago (8-10-8).

White joins Camilo Sanvezzo (2013) and Pedro Morales (2016) as the only Whitecaps to score in four straight away from home.

Chicago saw a 14-match (9-0-5) unbeaten streak against Western Conference opponents come to an end. The Fire are 2-2-3 all-time at home against the Whitecaps. Chicago's last loss at home to a team from the West was a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders in March of 2019.

The Fire travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.