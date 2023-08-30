Girls swimming: Scouting DuPage County and Fox

Rosary's Becky Rentz competes in the 100-yard butterfly at last year's state meet. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Downers Grove North's Gianna Cappello, pictured swimming the 500-yard freestyle at the 2021 state meet, returns to the Trojans' lineup after competing for her club team last year. Cappello will swim in college at Illinois. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

BENET

With Lainey Devine taking her talents to the University of Utah, coach Susan Welker's 2023 team will be led by junior Imogen Duffy. Duffy finished 11th in the state in the 200 intermediate. Junior Paige Malinowski was a state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Claire Donnelly also is back.

"We have over 50 kids out for the team," said Welker. "It is our biggest turnout. We have a strong, fierce fabulous group of young women. We want to balance academics and sports."

CARY-GROVE

Can senior Maggie Bendell repeat as 1-meter state diving champion?

Fourteenth-year Trojans coach Scott Lattyak thinks so.

"We have big goals for Maggie and she has big goals for herself," said Lattyak.

Others returning for the Trojans are senior Delaney Lentz, junior Emma Black and sophomores Kasandra Gruen and Sophia Iskra.

The main newcomer is freshman Olivia Nagel.

CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH

Returning for the Gators, coached by John Valentine, are state finishers seniors Avery Watson, senior MacKenzie Resch, junior Abigail Uhl and sophomore Isabella Fontana. The Gators, 18th at the state meet, must replace Maddie Uhl and Abi Zelickman.

South has a plethora of freshmen to watch including Gabriella Bloomquist, Isabel Chavira, Elizabeth Cox, Malina Domanski, Lilana Gonzalez, Theresa Hojancki, Kendall Kramer, Emily Lech, Amaya Malpica, Lyla Meyers, Nola Nielson, Andjela Nikic, Renata Rodriguez, Zuzanna Rutkowska and Abi Zelickman.

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

The Trojans, third in the West Suburban and third in Class 2A sectional, returns senior Gianna Cappello who was eighth in the 200 freestyle and 14th in the 500 freestyle in 2021. Last season Cappello, who will swim in college at the University of Illinois, swam on a club team. Emma Thompson was 31st in the diving competition.

Others back for the Trojans are senior Jen Lucina and sophomores Abby Decicco, Jessica Lanning (diver), Mia Rogers, Kat Vitale, Abby Weingust and Abby Wyssman.

"LT (Lyons Township) and Hinsdale Central have many excellent returning swimmers," said coach Kellie Logterman. "We have good divers in Lanning and Thompson. I have high hopes and faith in this group. They have great attitudes and work ethic."

ELGIN

The Maroons return four-year varsity performers seniors Mallie Fuller and Laila Escobar. Elgin hopes to improve on last season's fifth-place finish in the Upstate Eight Conference.

"We hope to perform lifetime bests at the last meet of the season," said coach Carl Metzler.

GLENBARD WEST-GLENBARD SOUTH Co-op

Coach Miles Ritchie is hoping his team will improve on last season's 0-6 dual meet record in the rugged West Suburban Conference Silver division.

Ritchie is counting on seniors Chloe Lobdell, Sophia Schulz and Maeve Flaherty, and juniors Meghan McNally, Eva Vogel and Ella Formanski.

Five of the six are Glenbard West students while junior Vogel attends Glenbard South.

"We are developing swimmers within the program," said Ritchie. "We want to provide opportunities and grow participation."

HINSDALE CENTRAL

The Red Devils don't rebuild. They reload. Hinsdale Central, second in the state last season with 131 points, must replace two state champions.

Hinsdale Central won West Suburban Conference and sectional titles a year ago. Kit Schnieder, who won the 50 freestyle, is swimming at Wisconsin, and Carrie Kramer, a state champion in the 100 breaststroke, has taken her talents to Arizona. State finalist Phoebe Paarlberg will swim at South Dakota State. Other graduates include Olivia Suliga, Lauren Priest (SMU), Remi Bokos (Indian River State) and CC Huber.

The Red Devils' top swimmer back is senior Burlingtyn Bokos, who was second at the 100 butterfly, third in the 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 Intermediate.

Junior Megan Martell was ninth in the 1-meter diving and seniors Kalechi Ojaika and Elizabeth Lahmann are returning state qualifiers.

Others returning are juniors Sienna Allegra, Vija Barber and Fiona Hawk. Newcomers include seniors Nicole Joenikitis, Kamille Zinis and Lilia Barber.

"We have a healthy rivalry with LT," said Barber. "We want to pick up where we left off last year. We want to battle for the conference and sectional title and be a top team in the state."

HUNTLEY

The Red Raiders, coached by Jenna Gaudio, placed third in the Fox Valley Conference and sixth at the St. Charles East sectional.

Jillian Cherwin, Ashley Garrard, Cora Chesney and Julia Smitendorf graduated, but Huntley welcomes back senior Kate Gribbens and juniors Rebecca Rocks and Bella Moyer.

Newcomers include freshmen Alyssa Gooden, KC Laput, Kylie Lamberti and Emerson Kim.

"We want to be competitive in the FVC," said Gaudio. "We want Kate Gribbens to set a school record in the 200 freestyle. We are excited for a great season."

JACOBS/DUNDEE-CROWN/ HAMPSHIRE

Coach Rebecca Dziubla must replace Dundee-Crown graduate Ali Fitzgerald (Purdue), who was 21st in the breaststroke at the state meet a year ago.

Back are senior Katelyn Momper (Jacobs), junior Carly Pierzchalski (Jacobs) and sophomore Kaitlyn Tomaszewski (Jacobs). Newcomers include freshmen Tessa Iverson (Hampshire), Rachel Johnson (Jacobs), Ellie Niemi (Jacobs) and Olivia Burcynski (Dundee-Crown).

"With the whole district co-oping (Hampshire, Dundee-Crown, Jacobs), there is fabulous talent," said Dziubula. "With our girls swimming faster, we want to finish in the top two in the conference."

METEA VALLEY

The Mustangs, sixth in the sectional a year ago, have to replace Amanda Schmitt, Halle Reifsnyder and Marley Schroder.

Seniors Allie Leslie and Sarah Voakes are back while freshman Ellen Chua joins the team.

"We want to develop young swimmers and qualify as many to the state as possible," said coach Missy Hines.

NAPERVILLE NORTH

The Huskies, under the guidance of Andy McWhirter, return Athletes with Disabilities sophomore Reese Navarro, who won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Juniors Chloe Chen, Malika Putakham and Peyton Shier return as do divers Sammarra Connelly (sr.) and junior Lucy Weidman.

Freshmen to watch include Tasha Mantal, Jules Swatland and Abby Pobazaney.

NEUQUA VALLEY

The Wildcats, 14th in the state last season, must replace Megan Furichi (Rollins), Anna Karubus (Northern Michigan) and Kate Pierros (Rhodes).

There is plenty of talent left in the cupboard spearheaded by senior Ruhee Chetan who was fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Other state qualifiers back for coach Jason Niforates are Elizabeth Rosenberg, Emily Wu, Natalie Sierzanowski and Xara Gin. Juniors Crystal Yu, Alice Merg, Audrey Creaves, Marissa Kondrasheva and Sophia LaBarre and sophomore Lillian Marx also have varsity experience while Neuqua has several newcomers including sophomores McKenna Buedel, Alyssa Huffine and Ava Wallin, and freshmen Sophia, Caroline and Alaina Plater and Nora Torphy.

ROSARY

The Beads, sixth in the state in 2022 with 92 points, certainly have the firepower to improve on their finish.

With 10 returners, including four who finished in the top 10 at the state meet, Rosary should be among the elite teams state wide.

Junior Becky Rentz was second in the butterfly and fourth in the 50 freestyle as a sophomore. Rentz's classmate Elizabeth Nawrocki also enjoyed a stellar sophomore campaign. Nawrocki was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 Intermediate. Senior Lauren O Connor placed seventh in the 100 backstroke and 10th in the butterfly. Junior Olivia Moore placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke.

Other bringing experience to the talent-laden Beads are senior Samantha Smith, juniors Bella Wojtowicz and Kendall Mallers, and sophomores Ariyana Niekula, Allie Casanoves and Kailey De La Cruz.

Looking to make a splash in their first year on the varsity are sophomore Julie Bartula and freshman Anna Belle Nawrocki.

Coach Glenn Brown, in his fifth season as the Beads boss, looks at the conference as a challenge.

"It is always a conference full of surprises," said Brown. "Fenwick, St. Ignatius and Loyola Academy are tough teams."

Brown includes Rosary, Stevenson, New Trier, Hinsdale Central, St. Charles North and Deerfield as top teams in the state.

SOUTH ELGIN

The Storm, coached by Jeff Davis, placed third in the Upstate Eight Conference and seventh at sectionals last year.

State qualifiers back are seniors Kaylin Olson (19th diving) and Morgan McCloskey (34th diving).

Returners include seniors Drew Wilmot and Rori Nohl along with junior Ella Messina and freshman Emily Mehl.

"We continue to show progress," said Davis. "We hope to have lifetime best times at the championships (Upstate Eight)," said Davis.

ST. CHARLES EAST

The 2022 season was successful for the Saints. They finished second in the DuKane Conference and third at the sectional.

Coach Adam Musial boasted two state qualifiers. What was missing were points at the state meet.

"We want to increase our state qualification and score points at the state meet," said Musial. "We want to be competitive in dual meets and invitations in preparation for the end of season."

The Saints will miss state qualifier Tess Walsh, now at Cleveland State.

State finishers back are senior Payton Dorman (17th 100 freestyle, 27th 50 freestyle) and junior MacKenzie Oster (22nd diving).

A veteran group of returnees are spearheaded by seniors Ella Mruk, Sam Pluskwa, Kate Lewandowski and Leanna Swanson along with sophomore Mikayla Kellett.

Freshmen Lulu Negro and Lily Engelhart join the group.

ST. CHARLES NORTH

Young and talented aptly describe North Stars standouts sophomore Tessalina Stavropoulos and junior Isabelle Beu. Stavropolous and Beu were key cogs as the North Stars placed third at the 2022 state meet with 128 points.

Stavropolous and Beu were members of the state champion 400 freestyle relay. Stavropoulos placed second at the 500 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.

Beu was runner-up in the 200 intermediate and sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Veteran coach Rob Rooney believes St. Charles East will be the Stars' biggest challenge in the conference and sectional.

"Culture and mindset are the biggest things in our program," said Rooney.

The top teams in the state according to Rooney are Hinsdale Central, New Trier, Stevenson, Rosary and Deerfield.

ST. EDWARD

The lone swimmer out for the Green Wave is junior Courtney Kaye, who will compete as an individual. Kaye's mom Katie is the head coach.

"We want to Courtney to do well in the sectionals," said Katie Kaye.

ST. FRANCIS

The Spartans return seniors Abbie Sheldon, Keira Capeless and Gina Burdi and junior Jackie Gabbert.

Freshmen are Lily Janowiak, Audrina Capeless and Isabella Bana.

"We have a very good group of freshmen who have been impressive in state meets and zone meets," said coach Justin Merriss. "We hope to have a strong showing in the sectionals and have some state qualifiers."

WAUBONSIE VALLEY

The Warriors, fourth in the DuPage Valley and seventh in the last year's sectional, must replace Avery Ball who will swim at Valparaiso.

Coach Nick Arens is counting on returners junior Bella Plude and sophomore Anna Honcharuk. Freshmen Abbey Brown and Malani Madiman will look to join the lineup.

WEST AURORA

With 10 seniors, West Aurora's 11th-year coach Kevin Burke is hoping his Blackhawks can improve on an 0-8 Southwest Prairie Conference record.

Burke, who must replace graduated seniors Stephanie Baca, Grace Ann Josapait, Kathryn Laurx, Kylee Blaha (Augustana), Addison Hamill and Grace Weisse (diving, Missouri), welcomes back seniors Ivy Ayers, Ella Brown, Sara Brown, Lilija Jasin, Anika Lindholm, Allison Leslie, Annika Salas, Kayla Manos and Abigail Perez.

Other returnees include juniors Megan Tierney and Alexandria Sambuceti, and sophomores Allison Lutzenkirchen, Angela Olivo, Callie Reimer and Regan Mitchell.

Newcomers looking to contribute are senior Skyler O'Brien and freshmen Kate Koral, Addison Wadle and Josephine Welsch.

"We are looking forward to another Southwest Prairie Conference season," said Burke. "Swimmers in this conference push us to be better. We have a talented group of girls who hold themselves to high expectations. We want to have a great season for 10 seniors. We want the younger swimmers to make strides."

WEST CHICAGO

With four returners who were state place finishers last year, West Chicago's 17th-year coach Nick Parry has high expectations. The Wildcats co-op with Batavia and Geneva.

Sophomore Claire Conklin returns after a stellar freshman campaign. Conklin finished ninth in the 100 freestyle and 11th in the 50 freestyle. Senior Amelia Murphy finished eighth in the 200 freestyle and 24th in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Audrey Lindstrom was 11th in the 500 freestyle and senior Hollyn Ambre was a state qualifier.

Others back with experience are seniors Cora Garling and Scout Gallaher.

Newcomers hoping to contribute are freshmen Emery Larsen, Maddie Seykora and Ryann Lehan.

The Wildcats won a third straight Upstate Eight Conference championship, were second in the St. Charles North sectional, and were 18th in the state. Parry must replace Cami Mayo, Sarah Michael and Kelly Shortall.

"We are working to be a Top 10 team in the state," said Parry. "We should win a fourth straight (conference) and we are in a very competitive sectional with St. Charles North and St. Charles East."

Parry lists Deerfield, St. Charles North, New Trier and Hinsdale Central as top teams in the state.