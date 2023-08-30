Girls swimming: Scouting Cook and Lake County

BARRINGTON

The Fillies splashed their way to a third-place finish in the MSL, sixth in the sectional and 10th in the state last season.

Coach Alex Mikolajewski must replace Jenna Kerr (Iowa) and Lauren Holman. Back are juniors Estella Brockway, Abby Ashcraft and Eva Coonrod. Newcomers include freshmen Sarah Yang and Ingrid Coonrad.

"We want to be the best team we can be," said Mikolajewski.

CONANT

Senior diver Duncan Whiteside, a four-year varsity performer, is the top swimmer back for the Cougars.

Swimming in the talent-laden Mid-Suburban League, juniors Nora Bester, Karen Mitsasu and Dolunay Keskes look for solid years. Newcomers include freshmen Erika Lopez, Julia Golab and Michelle Shaw.

Graduated seniors are MaKenna Cosgrove and Abigail Wilger.

"We are trying to build a team, grow and maintain numbers at three levels," said coach Denise Mitchell.

ELK GROVE

Dave Toler's Grenadiers return four swimmers from last year's team which finished eighth in the MSL.

Back for Elk Grove are seniors Jenna Kolcz and Maya Dobaj along with sophomores Ana Jevtic and Iva Restak.

Freshman Claire Krawek looks to make an impact.

"We are hoping the mid-pack (in conference)," said Toler. "The conference has five of the top 12 teams in the state. We are looking for improvement."

FREMD

Experience and talent.

Those two words aptly describe Fremd heading into the 2023 season.

The Vikings, second in the MSL, sixth in the sectional and 13th in the state with 31 points a year ago, boast two returners who placed in the top 10 at the 2022 IHSA state meet.

Senior Katie Kuehn placed third in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle in the state. Junior Que Genet was third in the 1 meter diving competition while the 200 medley relay team of Kuehn, Kate Beris, Erica Meyer and Noora Nahlwel finish 17th. Nahlwal placed 23rd in the 100 breaststroke.

Sophomores Lindsey Kaleta, Sarah Fletcher, Emme Lee, Naisha Gopu and Cat Gaido gained varsity experience as freshmen. Newcomers Ellie Patla and Mihika Tillu join the mix of talented swimmers.

"We want to compete for the conference championship at all three levels," said coach Andrew Kittrell. "Buffalo Grove has a terrific coach in Mike (McPartlin). It will be a tall order to beat them. But our team is greatly motivated. It will be a great challenge."

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Coach Adam Longo's Hawks would like to improve on last season's 2-5 mark in the MSL and sixth in the sectional.

Longo must replace graduated seniors Chloe Morris, Emma Banaszewksi, Emma Kronfeld (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Erin Cantwell and Cristina Virlin.

Returners include seniors Emily Latasiewicz, Helena Ferreira and Patrick Nowik, juniors Lara Darshane and Sam Fowler along with sophomore Gianna Navir -- with freshmen Lena Branaszewki, Reagan Kline, Karina Pikhovich and Isabella Proszek joining the team.

"We want to cultivate a positive team culture and set school records in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly," said Longo. "We want to have state qualifiers in the 50 and 100 freestyle."

LIBERTYVILLE

Experienced and talented might be the best words to describe the Wildcats girl swimmers.

Coach Greg Hermann must replace graduated seniors Sarah Wu, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Beth Lasquite, but Libertyville returns 17 swimmers including seven state qualifiers.

The Wildcats, second in the North Suburban Conference behind powerhouse Stevenson, was first in the sectionals and 17th in the state.

Herman brings back state qualifiers seniors Sofija Tijunelis (sixth 100 freestyle, 12th 100 backstroke), Logan Howard, Leah Chung and Allison Humbert, plus juniors Madison Hughes and Maya Anderson along with sophomore Annie Lock.

Others with varsity experience include seniors Brooke McKibben, Grace Rankin and Madison Mavilla, juniors Payton Howard, Ellie Shafer and Kaitlyn Galloway, and sophomores Sarah Barbee, Oliva Vinas, Anne Buchert and Abby Neff.

Looking to splash on to the high school swimming scene are freshmen Katherine Anderson, Bella Schubow, Courtney McCall and Elle Kloth.

"Stevenson is tough to beat but (we) will be right behind them. We hope to be in the top 10 in the state," said Hermann, adding he sees New Trier, Stevenson and Hinsdale Central as the top teams in the state.

MAINE EAST

The Blue Demons, a member of the Central Suburban Conference, have to replace Irene Lazani, but return Reisha Argenal, Roxanne Lazani, Claudia Kutek, Stephanie Mollinedo and Julia Lepkowska.

Newcomer Mamata Bosker joins the team.

"We couldn't swim at our pool last season, so we want to reestablish our number at home," said coach Peter Przekota. "We want to create a team supportive of one another. We are a relatively young, inexperienced team. We want to establish a team culture. We want to peak by the end of October."

MAINE SOUTH

The Hawks must replace Chloe Bai, Joslyn Crawford, Joanna Kmiotek and Anna Willkowski from last season's team which finished sixth in sectionals.

Veteran coach Don Kura, in his 17th season in Park Ridge, welcomes back sophomore Sara Juiris, who finished 16th in the 100.

The Hawks return an experienced team spearheaded by seniors Sofia Stojakovic and Sarah Kosiork, juniors Tahi Dobrilovic, Jenna Pearl, Elizabeth Drakontaidas, Sydney Fraley and Claire Petruso, and sophomores Amelia Aguila, Jelena Hays, Kendall Bai and Maeve Przekota.

Newcomers include senior Luden Schirozi, and freshmen Gabi Szymanski, Sophia Wandel, Claire Keyworth, Amelia Skurla and Lucy Cline.

"The CSL is the toughest swimming conference in the state," said Kura. "New Trier won the state and Deerfield was seventh. Evanston, Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North are top teams in the state."

MUNDELEIN

The Mustangs hope to make some noise in the North Suburban Conference.

Third in the conference and second in a sectional last year, coach Rahul Sethna welcomes back sophomore state qualifier Amelia Willis.

Other returners include seniors Charlotte Oliver, Kate Hill and Talisa Ellsworth along with juniors Camryh Sheehan, Karina Schwalbach, Mimi and Ruby Puerzer and Gracie Greenfield, and sophomores Sophia Sauer, Addie Hagel, Gracyn Gigiano and Madeline Evers.

Mundelein also features freshmen Lauren Tableman, Allison Rogers, Paige Robertson, Lilly Madison, Hayden Hilgart, Lisa Choi and Olivia Bartusch.

Sethna must replace Riley Routledge, Lizzy Allore, Nadia Emso and Hayley Williams.

"Stevenson is a top five team in the state so the battle in the conference is for second," said Sethna. "We hope to be in that mix for second. We want to improve throughout the season and get more relays and individuals to the state meet."

PALATINE

The Pirates are led by senior Yugene Shin, who was 11th in the state in the 100 backstroke.

Others back for Kathryn Mroz's troops are seniors Maddie Weber, Klaudia Kolber, Emily Kolber and Emily Czechowski, and sophomore Kali Kiss. Newcomers are freshmen Rachel Carlson, Vivian Meyers, and Tessa Faltinek.

"We have room to grow," said Mroz. "We have upperclassmen with experience who are role models to the new athletes. We are setting the foundation for future growth."

Mroz must replace Riley Stral who was 12th in the state in diving a year ago.

SCHAUMBURG

Coach Tim O'Grady brings back junior standout Zuzanna Krasnicki who placed fourth at the 2022 state meet in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 50 freestyle.

The Saxons graduate Olivia Adamitis and Bri Parziale.

The Saxons return seven others with varsity experience which include seniors Sarah Jussara and Kaya Vachout along with juniors Annabel Banicz, Nina Gwin, Emila Czech, Julia Kacsh and Aslesha Pathka. Freshmen Diana Bobiv, Veronika Mieczowski and Alice Yakubova join the team.

In 2022, Schaumburg was fifth in the MSL, third in the sectional and 21st in the state.

"We want to send more swimmers to state and improve on our 21st-place finish," O'Grady said.

STEVENSON

Coach Ayrton Kasemets has high expectations for his Patriots in 2023.

In 2022, the Patriots won the North Suburban Conference, were sectional champions and took third in the state with 123.50 points.

"We want to be undefeated in dual meets and top three in the state," said the Stevenson coach.

The Patriots must replace graduated seniors Abby Collins, Izzie Gattone (Washington University), Milena Busma (Boston University and Amy Andres.

Stevenson will rest its hopes for the 2022 season on these returning state qualifiers: seniors Hana Wienckowski (12th 100 freestyle, 12th 200 freestyle), Stephanie Kirova (fifth 50 freestyle, ninth 100 breaststroke), junior Lada Volkow (10th 1-meter diving) and sophomore Shay Donovan (12th 500 freestyle).

Others with varsity experience for the Patriots are senior Sophia Berger and sophomores Linnea Florin, Anika Donovan and Nelli Sandor.

Freshman Aria Grossenbach, Claire Wang, Vanessa Miecznikowski and Aika Elzey also will contribute.

ST. VIATOR

The Lions, coached by Heather Rehm, hope to improve on last season's seventh-place finish in the East Suburban Catholic Conference and 11th in sectionals.

Rehm must replace Meghan Hartigan (Carroll College), Valerie Anderson and Grace Kelly.

Rehm welcomes back seniors Caitlin Gustus, Grace Stauder and Sofia Isabel, juniors Ava Walton, Leah Collins and Kate Maloney and sophomores Abby Ferrell, Annie Stauder and Claire Franczyk.

Newcomers are freshmen Maya Kowal, Lila Maloney and Summer Marcinkas.

VERNON HILLS

The Cougars, under coach Andrea Block, must replace Izzy Ramos, Kate Williams and Becca Tran.

The top divers are Sarah Gutowski, Julia Rausa and Livy Tran along with the top swimmers Clare Flemming, Emma Fricano, Vicky Burda, Sophia kamarachi and Andrea Phua.

Newcomers are Mya Beitzel and Mia Williams.

"We want to win the CSL North and qualify divers and swimmers for the state meet," said Block.