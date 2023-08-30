Bears waive two players, pick up two players

The Bears used their top spot on the waiver wire and claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem and defensive back Quindell Johnson on Wednesday, and waived defensive end Terrell Lewis and safety A.J. Thomas.

The Bears had that top spot due to their league-worst 3-14 record last season.

Kareem played in four games for the Indianapolis Colts last season after battling a hamstring injury and had 1 combined tackle and 3 quarterback hits. Johnson was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis and had 8 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in the Rams' final preseason game.

The Bears signed Lewis to the active roster on Jan. 4 after signing him to the practice squad in December. Thomas was part of the practice squad last season and joined the active roster in December. He made 4 tackles in five games last season.

The team also added 11 players to the practice squad. Defensive linemen Travis Bell and Jalen Harris, linebackers Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates, and defensive backs Greg Stroman Jr. and Kendall Williamson all joined the defensive side. Offensive linemen Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka, fullback Robert Burns, tight end Stephen Carlson, and wide receiver Nsimba Webster all joined the practice squad on offense.