Cubs get Stroman update, can ponder adding some pitchers

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Since there's only about a month left in the regular season, it's tough for the Cubs to feel too optimistic about a Marcus Stroman return. But there was a positive update Tuesday.

After getting checked out in Chicago, the team said the injury is healing and Stroman can do light activity as he's able.

"I wouldn't think anybody's jumping for joy like he's out there throwing bullpens yet," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I think where it goes from here now is the real important thing. Let's check back in a week or so and see where we're at. He's able to do more than the initial few days when it was pretty painful."

Stroman hasn't pitched since July 31. He initially went on the injured list with a hip inflammation; just as he seemed ready to return, he was diagnosed with a right rib cartilage fracture after throwing a bullpen session in Toronto. So he not only has to recover from the rib injury, but also ramp up after a long layoff.

"Realistically, you're probably close to a month away," Ross said. "It's a haul. I would say ... Marcus is as strong and hardworking and put together as probably anybody you could think (to) come back from that."

In other injury news, reliever Michael Fulmer got a positive report on his right forearm strain and could begin throwing in a few days. Reliever Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) was at Wrigley Field Tuesday and is expected to continue his rehab in Iowa.

Waived Angels:

Waiver claims will be a hot topic in the next few days after ESPN reported the Angels are putting former White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, among others, on waivers.

The Cubs may be without starter Marcus Stroman for the rest of the season, while veteran Drew Smyly went to the bullpen due to ineffectiveness as a starter. Is that enough to put in a claim for Giolito?

The right-hander was decent with the White Sox earlier this season (3.79 ERA). With the Angels, he's posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts and ranks fourth in MLB in home runs allowed (30 in 27 starts).

Lopez and left-handed Angels reliever Matt Moore are enticing, though. Lopez, 29, was better with the Angels, with a 2.31 ERA in 12 appearances. He hit 101 miles per hour with his fastball on Aug. 23 and will probably get claimed before the Cubs have a chance.

Moore, 34, doesn't throw as hard, but has a 2.30 ERA in 40 games. The Cubs have lacked left-handers in the bullpen this season, though at the moment they have two in Smyly and Anthony Kay.

Kay was called up from Iowa Tuesday while fellow reliever Jose Cuas went on the bereavement list.

Call-up contender:

The Cubs do have left-handed reliever Luke Little in Iowa as a candidate to be called up to after Sept. 1 when two players can be added to the roster. The 6-foot-8 Little was the Cubs' fourth-round draft pick in 2020 from San Jacinto (Tex.) Junior College.

Since making his Triple A debut on Aug. 5, Little has a 1.86 ERA in six appearances, with 18 strikeouts in 9 innings of work.

"He's taken some major steps forward from a maturity standpoint, just becoming a professional and it's showing at the Triple A level at this point," Cubs vice president of player development Jared Banner said Tuesday. "When you're 6-8, throwing that hard (97.4 mph in his last appearance) from the left side and having success, you're definitely going to be in the conversation."

