Bears finalize their 53-man roster for the 2023 season

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Associated Press

Across the NFL, rosters have been finalized. NFL teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to name their 53-man roster, trimming down from 90 players.

The Bears' roster is technically at 52 players right now -- once the Dan Feeney trade becomes official, he will be the 53rd player.

It's still possible the Bears could claim players whom other teams have waived; a year ago, the Bears were quite active on the waiver wire, claiming five additional players. Any such claims will happen Wednesday.

The Bears' 53-man roster

Quarterback: Tyson Bagent, Justin Fields

Running back: D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson

Fullback: Khari Blasingame

Wide receiver: Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., Darnell Mooney, DJ Moore, Tyler Scott, Equanimeous St. Brown

Tight end: Cole Kmet, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan

Offensive line: Larry Borom, Ja'Tyre Carter, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones, Doug Kramer, Lucas Patrick, Cody Whitehair, Darnell Wright

Defensive line: Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Rasheem Green, Justin Jones, Terrell Lewis, Yannick Ngakoue, Zacch Pickens, Dominique Robinson, DeMarcus Walker

Linebacker: Dylan Cole, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell

Defensive back: Josh Blackwell, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Elijah Hicks, Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Tyrique Stevenson, A.J. Thomas

Special teams: Trenton Gill (P), Cairo Santos (K), Patrick Scales (LS)