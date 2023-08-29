Bears finalize their 53-man roster for the 2023 season
Across the NFL, rosters have been finalized. NFL teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to name their 53-man roster, trimming down from 90 players.
The Bears' roster is technically at 52 players right now -- once the Dan Feeney trade becomes official, he will be the 53rd player.
It's still possible the Bears could claim players whom other teams have waived; a year ago, the Bears were quite active on the waiver wire, claiming five additional players. Any such claims will happen Wednesday.
The Bears' 53-man roster
Quarterback: Tyson Bagent, Justin Fields
Running back: D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson
Fullback: Khari Blasingame
Wide receiver: Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., Darnell Mooney, DJ Moore, Tyler Scott, Equanimeous St. Brown
Tight end: Cole Kmet, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan
Offensive line: Larry Borom, Ja'Tyre Carter, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones, Doug Kramer, Lucas Patrick, Cody Whitehair, Darnell Wright
Defensive line: Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Rasheem Green, Justin Jones, Terrell Lewis, Yannick Ngakoue, Zacch Pickens, Dominique Robinson, DeMarcus Walker
Linebacker: Dylan Cole, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell
Defensive back: Josh Blackwell, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Elijah Hicks, Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Tyrique Stevenson, A.J. Thomas
Special teams: Trenton Gill (P), Cairo Santos (K), Patrick Scales (LS)