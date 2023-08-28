Will Marcus Stroman return to the Cubs' starting rotation this year? Cubs hope to know more soon
Tough to know.
That basically sums up what Jed Hoyer, the team's President of Baseball Operations, told WSCR 670-AM on Monday morning.
Stroman, who hasn't pitched since July 31, is out with a right rib cartilage fracture.
"He feels better," Hoyer said. "He doesn't feel perfect yet. And it's a frustrating injury because it's a rest injury."
Stroman was set to see a doctor in Chicago on Monday. The Cubs are hopeful to have a timeline for a possible return after that.
Stroman is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts, but he went 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in his last 7 starts. Opponents hit a robust .318 with an .858 OPS during that time.
