Reports: Bears acquire O-lineman Dan Feeney in trade with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Dan Feeney (67) runs onto the field with the team before the start an NFL pre-season football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

The Bears have reportedly made a trade to shore up their ailing offensive line, acquiring Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins.

According to Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the trade was agreed upon late Monday as the Bears finalize their 53-man roster ahead of today's deadline.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the Bears swapped a sixth-round pick for Feeney.

The Dolphins gave Feeney a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, with all but $100,000 of it guaranteed. The Bears, who were 10th in the NFL in salary-cap space Monday at $16.4 million, will inherit that contract.

The Orland Park native attended Sandburg High School and attended college at Indiana.

He was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Feeney appeared in all 17 games last season with the New York Jets, starting twice.

At 29, Feeney becomes one of the oldest and most experienced players on the team. He has played 96 career games, including 64 starts.

The Bears need as much help as they can get on the offensive line.

Starting left guard Teven Jenkins is in question for the season opener Sept. 10 with a leg injury.