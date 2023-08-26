Hartman throws 4 TDs, Notre Dame wins opener

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman throws against Navy during Saturday's game in Dublin, Ireland. Associated Press

DUBLIN -- Sam Hartman credited coaches, the offensive line, running backs, the defense, even the event organizers.

This after a dream debut as Notre Dame quarterback.

Hartman threw for 4 touchdowns and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 on Saturday in a season-opening victory in Ireland's capital.

Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.

Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards.

"It starts up front. I had a lot of time to go through my reads and progressions, and felt comfortable," Hartman said.

"It's easy when you have two of the best tackles in the country," he added. "Out wide, those guys just made plays in space."

Hartman connected with Jaden Greathouse on two scoring strikes, the second a 20-yard reception that made the score 35-0 early in the third quarter and kept the Irish offense perfect at that point -- scoring touchdowns in their first five possessions.

The Irish quickly eased fears about another possible slow start after going 0-2 to open last season.

"You couldn't draw it up any better," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said.

After touchdowns runs by Audric Estimé and Jadarian Price, Hartman's first TD pass went to Greathouse, who caught a deep ball at the 5 and took it in for a 35-yard scoring play and a 21-0 lead.