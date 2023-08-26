Bears fall 24-21 to Bills in 2023's last preseason game

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws against Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bears' DJ Moore (2) runs past Buffalo Bills' Darrynton Evans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Backup QBs Tyson Bagent and PJ Walker both put 6 on the board after Justin Fields' early exit in Saturday's final Bears preseason game, a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Fields played three drives in his second appearance of the preseason. And on the final one he completed a 40-yard pass to wide receiver DJ Moore. Fields came out of the game with the ball at the Buffalo 9-yard line so rookie Bagent could try to finish the drive in his attempt to earn the backup quarterback job over Walker.

Fields went 2 of 6 for 51 yards in his longest playing stint of the preseason. He also ran for 16 yards on 3 carries for the Bears (1-2).

Bagent didn't get the ball in the end zone on the drive when Fields left and the Bears settled for Cairo Santos' 34-yard field goal. Later in the second quarter, however, the undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd did scramble 8 yards for a TD and cut the Bears deficit to 14-10. Bagent also directed a third-quarter drive for Santos' 51-yard field goal after Tyler Bass' 37-yard field goal just before halftime had given Buffalo a 17-10 lead.

Bagent finished 7 of 14 for 43 yards and ran four times for 23 yards. Walker played most of the fourth quarter and was 6 of 11 for 71 yards with a TD pass of 5 yards to Robert Burns.

For the Bills, QB Josh Allen warmed up for the regular season by leading a scoring drive. He completed 5 of 7 for 49 yards on Buffalo's first possession. He left the game after Damien Harris' 2-yard touchdown run up the middle ended the 72-yard drive.

A vintage Allen pass made the touchdown drive possible as he rolled right then threw back across the field for 15 yards to Gabe Davis to set up the TD for the Bills (2-1).

Buffalo's Kyle Allen then took over for Josh Allen and made a strong statement in his bid to win the backup quarterback job over Matt Barkley. Kyle Allen, a former Texans quarterback who signed as a free agent, played the remainder of the game and led the Bills on three scoring drives, including a 29-yard TD pass behind the Bears secondary to Quintin Morris in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.

Safety Damar Hamlin had 4 tackles as he continued his comeback for the Bills.

Former Bears running back Darrynton Evans finished another drive of 75 yards for Buffalo by breaking three tackles on a 35-yard TD run up the middle for a 24-13 Bills lead early in the fourth quarter.

Bears notes:

Bears guard Gabriel Houy left the game in the third quarter with an injury suffered while blocking on a running play. He was taken from the field by a cart.

Neither of the Bears starting safeties, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson, was available because of injuries but coach Matt Eberflus said he expects both will be ready for the opener with the Green Bay Packers.

Bears special teams had a punt block by wide receiver Isaiah Ford that gave them the chance to pull within 24-21 with 1:58 remaining. They also had a 55-yard kick return from rookie Tyler Scott to set up a touchdown.