As close games pile up, Cubs bullpen delivers another victory in 5-4 win over Pirates

Ian Happ hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning in Pittsburgh, Thursday. Mike Tauchman and Dansby Swanson scored on a fielding error by Pirates right fielder Connor Joe on the play. Associated press

Dansby Swanson scores on a fielding error by Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Connor Joe in the 10th inning on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Associated press

Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay reacts after getting the final out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning in Pittsburgh, Thursday. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- The pressure on the Cubs' bullpen hasn't let up, but they keep finding ways to survive.

With Thursday's 5-4 victory in 10 innings at Pittsburgh, the Cubs have now played nine games in a row decided by 1 or 2 runs, and they've gone 6-3 over that stretch.

"I don't think there's tension," said Ian Happ, who drove in the go-ahead run with a bloop single in the 10th. "I think we've done a really good job adding on late, being able to get the clutch hits when we need it. Obviously, bullpen's done a great job, Adbert (Alzolay's) done a great job shutting that stuff down. Could we use a few games where Adbert doesn't have to pitch? Yes."

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said before the game fans can expect more changes to the pitching staff. He said the plan is to move struggling starter Drew Smyly back to the bullpen, but issued a no comment when asked about the possibility of left-hander Jordan Wicks making his major-league debut this weekend.

Wicks was the Cubs' first-round pick in 2021. In his last seven starts, including Tuesday in Detroit, Smyly posted a 10.86 ERA.

They also made a pitching transaction before the game, recalling Keegan Thompson, while sending Michael Rucker back to Iowa. That's likely the first of many moves designed to bring some fresh bullpen arms to the Cubs.

"Candidly, I've got a tired bullpen," Hoyer said. "We've played way too many close games, both winning and losing. It's definitely taken a toll and this is August, the dog days and the guys that feel it the most are the bullpen guys."

The Cubs have found some reliable relief arms, but they're getting frequent work. After six innings from starter Justin Steele Thursday, they used Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer, Daniel Palencia and Alzolay, who converted his 20th save.

"Any year, you're going to build your bullpen and half the guys you think are going to make a major contribution are not going to," Hoyer said. "We thought (injured) Codi Heuer was going to be a major shot in the arm for us when he came back. Keegan we thought was going to pitch major innings for us.

"It's a good lesson. They're bullpens, they're unpredictable and at the same time, Adbert's been fantastic and Merryweather has been a revelation for us. It certainly wasn't what we expected it to look like. It took us a while to get there."

Steele completed 6 innings, allowing 6 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs. The unearned run was his own doing, when he tried to barehand a sacrifice bunt by Vinny Capra and missed. The Pirates then scored their first run on a two-out single by Ji Hwan Bae. Joshua Palacios added a 2-run homer in the third to even the score at 3-3.

"Definitely didn't feel like I had my sharpest stuff tonight, but you just want to go out there and give the team a good chance to win the ballgame," Steele said. "I want to be the guy we can rely on, that goes out there and gives us good start after good start."

Nico Hoerner got the Cubs off to a fast start. He doubled to open the game and scored on Cody Bellinger's two-out single, then drove in a run in the second inning to make it 3-0, but the Cubs offense got nothing more in regulation time.

In the 10th, Dansby Swanson walked and took second on a wild pitch with one out. Happ lifted a single to short right-center field. Automatic runner Mike Tauchman was ready to tag up, but the ball dropped and when outfielder Connor Joe didn't pick it up cleanly, Swanson scored a second run on the play.

The Cubs are still hoping another top pitching prospect, Ben Brown, might be able to help in September. He's recovering from an oblique strain, is set to throw a bullpen session Friday in Arizona, and if that goes well a return to game action could follow. Nick Burdi and Brad Boxberger are two experienced relievers trying to return from injuries.

There was nothing new to report on Marcus Stroman's recovery from a rib cartilage fracture. He's back home in Florida resting, feeling better and is still hoping to return in September.

