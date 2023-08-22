Boys soccer: Scouting DuPage County

Addison Trail

Coach: Ryan Dini (11th season)

Last season's record: 11-9-1, 3-3 WSC

Top returners: Daniel Herrera, jr., MF; Chris Ortega, sr., F; Tomasz Rozkuszka, sr., GK; Cristian Teran, jr., D;

Key newcomers: Federico Alessi, jr., F; Jose Delgado, sr., D; Sammy Flores, so., MF; Daniel Lupa, jr., F; Robert Rojas, so., F

Worth noting: It's not how you start, but how you finish, right? The Blazers proved that with a strong finish last fall that culminated in a regional title followed by a strong summer league effort. With a half dozen sophomores, five players joining the team from club/academies and several talented returnees, including Ortega (12 goals, 4 assists last year) and Rozkuszka (5 shutouts), Dini is looking forward to a fun and entertaining season for the Blazers.

Benet

Coach: Matt Klosterman (1st season)

Last season's record: 15-5-1, 7-1 East Suburban Catholic (1st)

Top returners: Matt Benka, sr., MF; Drew Connell, sr., GK; Drew Fieldman, sr., D; Nick Nirtaut, sr., D; Jack Kuelthau, jr., MF; Nick Roe, sr., D; Sam Trunnell, sr., D; Jack Walsh, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Jack Wesley, fr., MF; Mateo Picha, so., F, Abdalla Alattar, sr., F; Brendan Bergnach, jr., F; Alex Farsalas, sr., MF.

Worth noting: Senior Nick Roe is the main returnee on a talented team with high expectations. The Loyola-Chicago recruit is among the top players in the area. "I'm really excited to be part of a program with such an amazing tradition in soccer," Klosterman said. "Seeing how many versatile, talented, hard working and unselfish players in this group helps me understand why Benet is such a special place. It should be a fun team to watch. "We have a lot of returners headlined by Nick Roe. Nick leads by example with his hard working and selfless attitude. Having seniors who consistently put the team first sets a great example for the younger guys."

Downers Grove North

Coach: Rafal Slomba (1st year)

Last season's record: 6-14-1, 1-5 West Suburban (6th)

Top returners: Ryan Wilson, sr., MF; Aldo Velasquez, sr., MF; Will Beaty, sr., D; Jimmy Harkness, sr., MF;

Key newcomers: Mantas Palubinskas, jr., MF; Ty Peboontom, fr., MF.

Worth noting: Slomba is leading the program but his past experience -- last two seasons at Richards and helping the girls team at Downers Grove North -- is a plus for the program. "I'm looking forward to the season with this group," Slomba said. "They put in a lot of time and effort throughout the summer and the preseason to have a successful year. The team is a mix of experienced players (12 seniors) and nine underclassmen. Early in the season, we will look to hit the ground running and find our identity as a team and program."

Downers Grove South

Coach: Jon Stapleton (22nd year)

Last season's record: 9-10-1, 3-3 West Suburban Gold (5th)

Top returners: Michael Mendoza, sr., D; Jonathan Venouziou, jr., MF; Danny Smazil, jr., MF.

Key newcomers: Sebastian Sztafa, jr., D; Ryan Deacy, jr., F.

Worth noting: Downers Grove South enters the season with several new faces following the loss of 16 players from last season's nine-win team. Stapleton said he's hoping his players mesh throughout the season and build for a successful playoff run. "We will have a number of players experiencing their first varsity action, which will be an adjustment for many," he said. "Over the course of the season, I hope this group can come together as a group and play some of their best soccer of the season come tournament time. This year's team is a very cohesive group. Although young, they truly enjoy playing with and for each other. I feel this cohesiveness will be a strength of ours especially during the expected ups and downs of a season. Michael Mendoza is a three-year starter on defense. He will need to be the leader of our backline, and will help our newcomers."

Glenbard East

Coach: Josh Adler (20th season)

Last season's record: 11-5-2, 6-1-2 UEC

Top returners: Fernando Bernal, sr., D; Lukas Czapla, sr., D; David Hernandez, sr., MF/F; Josue Roman, sr., MF; Cooper Wooldridge, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Gerardo Figueroa, jr., F; Josh Roimicher, jr., D

Worth noting: Hernandez (4 goals, 2 assists last fall) and Roman (9 goals, 10 assists last fall) will look to finish their time as Rams in strong fashion, entering their senior seasons with 21 goals and 15 assists between them. "The goal for our group is to find chemistry with the new pieces and find ways to incorporate them into the attack moving forward," Adler said. Wooldridge, who had six shutouts a season ago, has Bernal and Czapla returning to anchor the back line.

Glenbard North

Coach: Spero Mandakas (sixth season)

Last season's record: 9-9-3, 1-4-2 DuKane

Top returners: Christian Escobedo, sr., MF; Diego Navarro-Saavedra, so., D; Jorge Roman, sr., F

Key newcomers: Marco Galto, jr., F; Danny Noval, jr., GK; Gavin VanTichelt, jr., F

Worth noting: The Panthers have been on the cusp of finishing over .500 the past two seasons. Having already established a fantastic work rate in the preseason, Mandakas believes they're ready to play for each other in hopes of a winning campaign. The senior-led attack of Escobedo (9 goals, 14 assists in career) and Roman (12 goals, 2 assists) is formidable while the addition of Galto and VanTichelt should strengthen their attack. Noval has limited varsity minutes in net, but with Navarro-Saavedra and Sheikh returning on the back line, the Panthers will have experienced players on the field leading the way.

Glenbard South

Coach: Willie Fajkus (first season)

Last season's record: 3-16-3, 0-9 UEC

Top returners: Ryan Hopkins, jr., D; Phinees Kula, sr., F; Nick Miranda, sr., MF, Paul Quint, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Wyatt Bremer, so., D; Emmett Foster-Simbulan, fr., GK; PJ Lehr, so., MF; David Puchalski, so., MF

Worth noting: It's a fresh start for the Raiders who not only graduated a dozen seniors but also have a new coach in Fajkus who is no stranger on the scene after spending years coaching at the College of DuPage. Miranda and Quint are back in the midfield.

Glenbard West

Coach: Phil Wicyk (third season)

Last season's record: 12-10, 3-3 WSC

Top returners: Jack Barrientes, sr., MF; Luke Benson, sr., D; Grayson Kalinich, sr., F; Eduardo Vargas, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Aidan Adachi, jr., D; Jack Harrod, sr., GK; Chris Weber, jr., F

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers return most of their roster, including eight starters, so expectations are high in Glen Ellyn. Wicyk believes this is not only one of the most skilled teams he's managed but one with outstanding chemistry. "I have noticed that teams who have a strong core of players that go through high school together, success follows," he said. It's certainly what he's hoping for this fall with 17 seniors. Benson and fellow senior Kelley Roach return to lead the back line in front of Harrod who transitions from club to finish his high school career as a Hilltopper. Barrientes and Vargas look to lead the attack and get on the scoring sheet a bit more along with Kalinich.

Hinsdale Central

Coach: Michael Wiggins (22nd year)

Last season's record: 17-5-1, 4-2 West Suburban Silver (2nd)

Top returners: Ardit Abdullai, sr., MF; Enzo Cinque, jr., D; Luca Davies, sr., F; Martin Montoya, sr., D; Oliver Pohlenz, sr., D; Austen Szurgo, jr., MF.

Key newcomers: None given

Worth noting: The Red Devils have a wealth of talent and experience back from a 17-win team that finished tied for second in the rugged West Suburban Silver last season. Seven starters are back from last season's team, which won 10 of its last 11 games including the program's 13th regional title. "We're excited for this group entering the 2023 season," Wiggins said. "They bring energy, enthusiasm and excitement looking to build on previous success. Our program emphasizes the student athlete experience and how that can bring out the best in them on and off the field. We have a terrific group that shows up with an eagerness to learn and a willingness to succeed. They continue to show an understanding of how skillful play partnered with positivity and hard work can lead to encouraging results."

Hinsdale South

Coach: Danny Makaric

Last season's record: 5-14, 1-5 West Suburban Gold (6th)

Top returners: Davin Olsen, Brody Hallman, James Martin, Jake Lu

Worth noting: A year ago, the Hornets never were able to build any momentum, especially following three wins in their first six games. But the 2023 version is filled with a capable group of returnees aiming to lead the Hornets to a winning record. "Our expectations for this season are we are a young team with a lot of talent," Makaric said. "We expect to be a top-notch team. Our team strength is we have great team chemistry and have dedicated their entire summer to be ready for the season. James Martin is a hard worker with potential to be a state player. He was our best scorer last season. Davin Olsen is a top-notch defender who dealt with injuries last season but is good to go for this season. Brody Hallman has the skill set to play for any team at the high school level. Jake Lu has a finishing percentage of around 80 to 90 percent."

Lake Park

Coach: Mike Brucker (first season)

Last season's record: 8-8-3, 3-3-1

Top returners: Francesco Cardone, sr., F, Andrew Donato, so., MF; Anthony Juarez, sr., MF; Patrick Swacha, jr., D; Jacon Tourtillott, sr., D

Key newcomers: Jonny Ademi, so., MF; Danny Chukurov, jr., MF; Jakub Simek, sr., GK

Worth noting: Cardone (7 goals, 5 assists in 2022) is the Lancers most productive scorer that returns. Juarez (3 goals, 1 assist) and Donato (2 goals, 1 assist) also return for a young team that will count on significant contributions in addition to leadership from seniors like Cardone, Juarez and defender Jacob Tourtillott. Bruckner said his athletes are eager to learn and have bought into the new vision for the program and such a style of playing.

Metea Valley

Coach: Josh Robinson (14th season)

Last season's record: 5-14-4, 0-4-1 DVC

Top returners: Anthony Hildreth, jr., MF; Cameron Leys, jr., MF; Michael Senese, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Michael Birkner, so., D; Nico Villalobos, so., F

Worth noting: There's no doubt coaches want to win, but they also understand the big picture and that high school athletics are more than wins and losses. Last year's senior group didn't find great success in the win column, but their experiences on the field and around the program will hopefully prepare them for success in life and isn't that what's most important? Robinson has a hungry group looking to bring the Mustangs back to the level of success they are accustomed to -- competing for a DVC title and making an impact in tournament play.

Montini

Coach: Barry Briggs

Last season's record: 6-10, 3-4 Chicago Catholic (8th)

Top returners: Mason Esquivel, sr., MF; Hunter Ross, sr., D; Julian Beahan, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Robert Gutierrez, fr., MF/D; Owen Ferris, fr., MF; Victor Gamboa, fr., F.

Worth noting: The Broncos have a wide mix of classes, with several standout seniors leading the way mixed in with some promising freshmen scheduled to play heavy minutes against a tough schedule. "We're a very young team with only three returning seniors," Briggs said. "We have a good group of freshmen but it will take them a while to adjust to high school soccer. Julian is a creative player that can score goals. He is still determining his options for college. Our older players are helping the freshmen integrate well into our system."

Naperville North

Coach: Jim Konrad (20th season)

Last season's record: 17-4-4, 4-1 DVC

Top returners: Hindo Allie, sr., F, Sam Ness, so., MF; Noah Radeke, jr., MF; Jaxon Stokes, jr., F

Key newcomers: Jack Bouska, so., GK, Anthony Flores, so., F, Andrew Hebron, so., D, Colin McMahon, so., D

Worth noting: Not only do the Huskies only return three starters, but Konrad projects starting just three seniors as well, with Allie, midfielder Ryan Paltzer and defender Ryne Gaccione. That being said, the Huskies continue to win with Konrad just seven victories away from 350 at the school. Developing the defense will be crucial for the Huskies who should generate plenty of scoring chances with Stokes, Radeke and Josh Pedersen up top and the midfield being anchored by Ness and Allie. Konrad said Allie, who was asked to join the U17 Sierra Leone National Team for an upcoming tournament, will be one of the state's most dominate midfielders this fall.

Naperville Central

Coach: Troy Adams (14th season)

Last season's record: 26-3-1, 5-0 DVC, Class 3A state champions

Top returners: Carter Adams, sr., MF; Patrick Berryman, sr., D; Patrick Bohan, sr., D; Michael Cavalleri, sr., D; Dylan Scott, sr., GK

Key newcomers: To be determined.

Worth noting: The defending Class 3A state champions lost Daily Herald All-Area selections in goalkeeper Austin Waite and Joey LoDuca to graduation and all-state star Chase Adams to the Columbus Crew Academy after he arrived on the scene as a freshman and helped lead the Redhawks to their first state title. Bohan and Berryman return to lead the back line which posted 24 shutouts a season ago. Carter Adams, Chase's older brother, returns in the midfield.

Neuqua Valley

Coach: Arnoldo Gonzalez (ninth season)

Last season's record: 6-8-2, 3-2 DVC

Top returners: Wesley Karubas, so., D: Esteban Pimentel, jr., MF; Andrew Tedrow, sr., MF; Ege Tunar, sr., D; Nick Varrone, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Dominic Landato, jr., MF; Ricardo Robledo, so., MF; Charlie Varrone, so., GK; Lukas Wasowicz, sr., D

Worth noting: Gonzalez said the Wildcats have eight players returning, including all-DVC senior goalkeeper, Nick Varrone, but that they are going to need "serious contributions from new players," this fall to compete and find success against a challenging schedule. Tedrow is the captain and heart of this team and will be a fixture in the midfield. Varrone's younger brother is one of a handful of notable newcomers.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Joel Zielke (sixth season)

Last season's record: 18-10, 5-2 MSC, third place in 1A

Top returners: Caleb Bode, sr., MF; Peter Buikema, jr., GK; Hendrik DeVries, sr., F; Cooper Rainone, jr., MF; Owen Wise, jr., D

Key newcomers: Josiah Bhatia, jr., MF; Timothy Nulty, jr., MF; Hyan Sachs, jr., D; Ben Schroeder, so., MF

Worth noting: Timothy is looking forward to challenging for a title in the newly formed Chicagoland Christian Conference with 13 returners from a Class 1A third place team. Buikema, in his third season as starting goalkeeper, is among seven starters that return. He'll anchor a new look back line featuring juniors Trevor Munk, Sachs, Munk and sophomore Wes Hueber. DeVrries, Hoekstra and Bode lead a strong mix of scorers who return and will look to benefit immensely from Rainone and Nulty's technical work in the midfield. With the bump to 2A, Timothy is preparing itself with a difficult non-con in addition to the new conference.

Waubonsie Valley

Coach: Jose Garcia (10th season)

Last season's record: 8-15-2, 2-3 DVC

Top returners: Lachlan Ladd, jr., F/MF Amiel Nichani, jr., F; Abrahm Tiburcio, sr., GK, Cade Valek, jr., D

Key newcomers: Lucas Garcia, fr., F; Rihaan Gupta, fr., D; Evan Wojtowich, fr., D

Worth noting: The Warriors graduated 13 seniors last year so they will be young. Those young players include a handful of freshmen, including forward Lucas Garcia, coach Jose Garcia's son. Nichani and Ladd will look to lead the offensive attack while Valek will take on big duties in the back in front of Tiburcio. "We are a young group of players but look forward to playing some older and more experienced teams," Jose Garcia said. "They are up for the challenge."

Wheaton Academy

Coach: Jeff Brooke (12th season)

Last season's record: 15-5-4, 5-1-0 MSC

Top returners: Asher Barton, sr., MF; Jakob Karlson, sr., D; Scotty Murray, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Mason Brooke, fr., MF; Sam Brown, jr., MF; Cuyler Finnegan, jr., D; Gabe Stein Rodrigues, so., MF

Worth noting: While the Warriors graduated most of its starters from a season ago, they'll look to rebuild with a young roster and the return of Brooke, whose teams have made four Final Four appearances and won a state title during his tenure. The Warriors will continue to play a challenging schedule with appearances in the St. Charles Tournament and the Go 4 The Goal Classic in Iowa. Brooke is blessed to not only return to his alma mater (2002) but he'll get to coach his son Mason, a freshman midfielder.

West Chicago

Coach: Jose Villa (13th season)

Last season's record: 9-6-2, 5-2-2 UEC

Top returners: Pedro Nicoski, jr., D; Gustavos Ramirez, sr., MF; Camilo Salinas, sr., D; Jakub Slupski, so., F; Cung Thawng, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Alan Alfaro, jr., Aldo Alfaro, sr., Rafael Posada, sr.

Worth noting: Salinas tore his ACL last September but is healthy, hungry and has added a captain role as a senior defender. Aldo Alfaro and Rafael Posado return to the program after spending their junior season with Sockers Academy. Junior Alan Alfaro also is new to the team from Sockers. Villa has talent and experience to work with this fall so if they can remain relatively healthy, the Wildcats should compete at a high level again. Can they find magic and win over the community again like they did in 2019?

Westmont

Coach: Francisco Delgado (fifth season)

Last season's record: 9-9, 1-3 MSC

Top returners: Valdet Dalipi, jr., MF; Abraham Johnson, sr., F

Key newcomers: Juan Bolivar, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Sentinels only graduated one player from a season ago, which Delgado acknowledged as being the best during his five-year tenure. "We made the regional final last year," he said. "We are pushing to win a regional. With all our best players coming back highly motivated, we are expecting a great season."

Wheaton North

Coach: Joe Klingelhoffer, third season

Last season's record: 8-6-5, 3-1-2 DKC (3rd)

Top returners: Carson Bilut, sr., MF; Josh Simon, sr., F; Carter Evans, sr., MF/D; William Bonga, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Jackson Galbraith, jr., MF/D; Yusuf Habeeb, sr., F/D; Jamison Sleper, sr., D;

Worth noting: The Falcons are looking to make some waves in the conference after several solid seasons. "We've been third or fourth in the conference for the last four years, so we would like to crack into that top tier by turning a few of our draws into wins," Klinghoffer said. "I hope to maintain our strong defensive play while becoming a more dangerous offensive team. We return Lucas Klingler, William Bonga and goalkeeper Joe Wakeman and expect to have another tight defense. Josh Simon will look to build on his seven goals as a junior. Returning seniors Bilut, Evans and Julian Opsina are skilled midfielders who should make up a quick playing midfield."

Wheaton Warrenville South

Coach: Guy Callipari

Last season's record: 10-7-3, 4-1-2 DKC (2nd)

Top returners: Jared Ferreya, jr, GK; Edgar Guzman, sr., MF: Jet Oehlrlien, jr., MF; Brookes Becker, sr., D; Erik Crisostomo, sr., MF; Semin Razman, so., F; Aaron Escareno, jr., D; Diego Bautista, jr., MF; Liam Smeir, jr., MF.

Key newcomers: Jay Weber, so., D; Noah Giannasi, so., D: Leo Kise, so., MF.

Worth noting: The Tigers should be a team to watch again this season after finishing in second place in the DuKane Conference and losing 2-1 to Oswego in the playoffs last fall. Led by 13 returning players, the Tigers won a regional title last season, but lost the core of that team. "We had 10 wins last season against a difficult schedule, so that will help us navigate this season," Callipari said. "The large question is who can provide the opportunities in the offensive third of the field?"

Willowbrook

Coach: Victor Lopez

Last season's record: 11-8-2, 4-2 West Suburban Gold (2nd)

Top returners: Vinni Da Sliva, jr., MF; Adrian Kasiky, so., D; Lucas Bohm, sr., F

Worth noting: The Warriors look to take it up a notch this season and battle potentially Morton for the conference championship. Lopez said his team is full of talented players capable of making a difference in the win-loss column. The Warriors were undefeated in their home games last season but are aiming to add a few more victories on the road this fall. "This year we had around 90 kids, which goes to show that we are growing as a program," Lopez said. "With just under a week of practice, we can tell that this year will be an exciting one. At every level there is plenty of talent and we can definitely tell that the soccer program is only getting bigger and better. Our expectations are even higher than the last season. We will be working hard to try and outdo ourselves. Overall, we are excited and looking forward to another great year."

York

Coach: Jordan Stopka, fourth year

Last season's record: 19-2-3, 6-0 West Suburban Silver (1st)

Top returners: Jayden Waski, sr., F; Michael Greco, sr., MF; Gustavo Herrera, sr., MF; Mateusz Janowski, sr., D; Diego Ochoa, jr., GK.

Key newcomers: Damian Glodz, sr., F/MF; Freddie Steen, jr., D.

Worth noting: The Dukes, under Stopka, have become a powerhouse in the last few years, finishing fourth in the Class 3A following defeats to Romeoville and Stevenson at the state tournament. The Dukes should be highly motivated to atone for ending last season with back-to-back defeats after winning the state title in 2021. "We have a nice balance of experience and new blood in this squad," Stopka said. "The boys are hungry and the sky is the limit." The Dukes certainly have plenty of talent returning to make another run at a state title, according to Stopka. "Jayden Waski is a fast, skilled winger who committed to DePaul," Stopka said. "He will be asked to up his goal total of 12 from last year but I fully believe he will do it. Gustavo Herrera is looking to play at the next level and will be a key facilitator playing attacking midfield. With newcomer Damian Glodz, the Dukes are hoping to have a high-octane offense."

Note: Fenton and Lisle did not submit team information.