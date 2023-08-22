 

Boys soccer / Top 20

  • Naperville Central's Patrick Berryman heads the ball as Romeoville's Christian Agyekum watches in the Class 3A championship game of the boys state soccer tournament in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Redhawks enter the season as the defending state champion and ranked No. 1 in the Daily Herald preseason Top 20.

Updated 8/22/2023 4:33 PM

Boys soccer

1. Naperville Central 26-3-1 Reigning 3A state champions

2. Naperville North 17-4-1 Huskies always stingy along the back

3. St. Charles East 18-4-3 Trained in France, Spain over summer

4. Hinsdale Central 17-5-1 Luca Davies dynamic man up top

5. Elgin 20-1-3 Maroons, Nava, made history in 2022

6. Conant 20-5-1 Cougars have plenty of firepower

7. Grayslake Central 19-2-3 All-state GK Uriel Garcia-Perez returns

8. St. Charles North 9-6-4 Stars face Elgin, York, STCE early on

9. York 20-2-3 Dukes lost plenty from 4th-place state team

10. Crystal Lake South 14-5-1 Getzinger leads veteran roster

11. Wheaton Academy 16-6-3 Second straight Class 1A state trophy

12. Timothy Christian 17-9-0 Class 1A third place last year

13. Maine South 11-6-4 Hawks have strong midfield

14. Mundelein 9-6-7 Frankie Martinez one to watch

15. Palatine 10-9-3 Co-favorites in MSL West

16. Round Lake 11-4-3 Jorgie Martinez one of the best in Lake County

17. Elk Grove 10-6-3 Reigning MSL East champs

18. Benet Academy 15-5-1 League-best 17 ESCC titles

19. Warren 15-5-2 Blue Devils young this season

20. Dundee-Crown 13-9-4 Chargers one of the favorites in the FVC

