Boys soccer / Top 20

Boys soccer
Team Comment
1. Naperville Central 26-3-1 Reigning 3A state champions
2. Naperville North 17-4-1 Huskies always stingy along the back
3. St. Charles East 18-4-3 Trained in France, Spain over summer
4. Hinsdale Central 17-5-1 Luca Davies dynamic man up top
5. Elgin 20-1-3 Maroons, Nava, made history in 2022
6. Conant 20-5-1 Cougars have plenty of firepower
7. Grayslake Central 19-2-3 All-state GK Uriel Garcia-Perez returns
8. St. Charles North 9-6-4 Stars face Elgin, York, STCE early on
9. York 20-2-3 Dukes lost plenty from 4th-place state team
10. Crystal Lake South 14-5-1 Getzinger leads veteran roster
11. Wheaton Academy 16-6-3 Second straight Class 1A state trophy
12. Timothy Christian 17-9-0 Class 1A third place last year
13. Maine South 11-6-4 Hawks have strong midfield
14. Mundelein 9-6-7 Frankie Martinez one to watch
15. Palatine 10-9-3 Co-favorites in MSL West
16. Round Lake 11-4-3 Jorgie Martinez one of the best in Lake County
17. Elk Grove 10-6-3 Reigning MSL East champs
18. Benet Academy 15-5-1 League-best 17 ESCC titles
19. Warren 15-5-2 Blue Devils young this season
20. Dundee-Crown 13-9-4 Chargers one of the favorites in the FVC