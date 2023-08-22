Boys soccer / Top 20

Boys soccer

1. Naperville Central 26-3-1 Reigning 3A state champions

2. Naperville North 17-4-1 Huskies always stingy along the back

3. St. Charles East 18-4-3 Trained in France, Spain over summer

4. Hinsdale Central 17-5-1 Luca Davies dynamic man up top

5. Elgin 20-1-3 Maroons, Nava, made history in 2022

6. Conant 20-5-1 Cougars have plenty of firepower

7. Grayslake Central 19-2-3 All-state GK Uriel Garcia-Perez returns

8. St. Charles North 9-6-4 Stars face Elgin, York, STCE early on

9. York 20-2-3 Dukes lost plenty from 4th-place state team

10. Crystal Lake South 14-5-1 Getzinger leads veteran roster

11. Wheaton Academy 16-6-3 Second straight Class 1A state trophy

12. Timothy Christian 17-9-0 Class 1A third place last year

13. Maine South 11-6-4 Hawks have strong midfield

14. Mundelein 9-6-7 Frankie Martinez one to watch

15. Palatine 10-9-3 Co-favorites in MSL West

16. Round Lake 11-4-3 Jorgie Martinez one of the best in Lake County

17. Elk Grove 10-6-3 Reigning MSL East champs

18. Benet Academy 15-5-1 League-best 17 ESCC titles

19. Warren 15-5-2 Blue Devils young this season

20. Dundee-Crown 13-9-4 Chargers one of the favorites in the FVC