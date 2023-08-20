Smyly's return to Cubs rotation planned for Tuesday

Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly throws in relief against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Smyly will be moving back into the starting rotation Tuesday. Associated Press

The Cubs' upcoming series in Detroit will mark the return of Drew Smyly to the starting rotation. The Cubs are planning to throw Javier Assad on Monday, Smyly on Tuesday and Jameson Taillon on Wednesday.

It will be Smyly's first start since Aug. 7 in New York, when he gave up 7 earned run in 5 innings. With a cluster of off days on the schedule, the Cubs decided to give him some time off. In his eight most recent starts, Smyly posted a 9.00 ERA.

But he was relatively sharp in three relief appearances since then, giving up no runs, 2 hits and 3 strikeouts over 3 innings.

"I think the data always pointed to his stuff was still good," manager David Ross said. "I think what (pitching in relief) does is allow you to come in, get aggressive in the zone as a short burst, kind of air it out a little bit, so to speak, then be on the attack. It felt like he was on the attack out there. I think the mental benefit of that can really carry over."

Comerica Park is an appropriate venue for Smyly, since he was a second-round draft pick of the Tigers in 2010 out of Arkansas and he pitched in 10 postseason games with Detroit, including the 2012 World Series.

"There's some analytic numbers that point to leaning toward him," Ross said. "There's some experience leaning toward him. I think there's value to Hayden (Wesneski) in the pen."

Yan's the man:

Now that the Cubs are down to two catchers with the release of Tucker Barnhart, manager David Ross was asked if he plans to pair his catchers with specific pitchers down the stretch.

"I think Yan Gomes gives us the best chance to win, I feel like this is Yan's team," Ross said. "I would lean as he's the starter and Miggy (Amaya) will fill in."

That said, Amaya has worked with Kyle Hendricks nine times, including Sunday, with good results. Hendricks has been using the PitchCom to call his own pitches this season, which makes it easier for the rookie.

The Cubs typically also switch catchers when there's a day game following night, which will happen twice during the upcoming road trip to Detroit and Pittsburgh.

"We've got 13 in a row in this stretch, so I think we should protect Yan," Ross said. "I think a lot of his success is being able to rest him and him feeling fresh. I'll balance that as best I can, but I feel like this is Yan's team."

Around the horn:

According to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Cubs plan to use Pete Crow-Armstrong at the corner outfield spots this week, just to give him experience playing something other than center field. Crow-Armstrong stretched his Triple A hit streak to 14 in a row on Sunday. He's hit .364 over the last 10 games. ...

The Cubs are 6-15 on Sundays this season, but have won their last three Sunday home games. ... The Cubs' record when Fremd High School and Bradley University grad Mike Tauchman bats leadoff improved to 28-12.

