Cubs call up Mastrobuoni, cut ties with Barnhart

Miles Mastrobuoni, right, celebrates his first Major League home run, off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in July. The Cubs made a roster move before Saturday's game, calling up infielder Mastrobuoni from Iowa while catcher Tucker Barnhart was designated for assignment. Associated Press

Maybe this doesn't qualify as a bold move for the playoff push, but the Cubs made a roster move before Saturday's game, calling up Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa, while catcher Tucker Barnhart was designated for assignment.

Barnhart, 32, hit .202 with the Cubs this season, but stood out in two areas. He clicked with Marcus Stroman early in the season and seemed to be a factor in the pitcher's push to an all-star selection. Stroman had a 3.21 ERA when Barnhart was his catcher, and the number was even better before Stroman's hip issues began. Stroman's ERA with Yan Gomes is 4.69.

Now that Stroman is out indefinitely with a right rib cartilage fracture, that roster spot may be better utilized by someone else. And if there's an injury, the Cubs now have P.J. Higgins, a player they trust, at Iowa available to fill in. A longtime Cubs farm hand, Higgins was acquired from Arizona on July 15.

Barnhart's other strength was as a mop-up pitcher. He allowed just 1 run in 4 innings on the mound this season, utilizing an ultraslow curve ball.

"He wants to play and he has the right to feel that way," Cubs manager David Ross said of Barnhart. "I just feels like there's not going to be a whole lot of at-bats for him down the stretch. It's one of those roster decisions, you're trying to do the best for the player and the team. Hopefully he catches on with somebody. He's a really good catcher and he's going to be missed around here, that's for sure."

That's not to say Barnhart wanted to be let go by the Cubs, but the team figured they'd make him available if a team needs an extra catcher down the stretch.

This also cements a bigger role for rookie Miguel Amaya, although the Cubs could conceivably give Higgins a turn in the majors at some point.

"We put a lot of confidence in Miggy in making this move, somebody that has continued to grow and we believe in around here," Ross said.

Gomes is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career, though his caught-stealing rate is at a career-low 20 percent. Barnhart and Amaya are also at 20% with throwing out baserunners.

Mastrobuoni hit .212 in 42 games with the Cubs earlier this season, but found a groove in July, hitting .324 before going down to Triple A.

