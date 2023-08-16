Cubs hurler Stroman diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture, no timeline for return
Updated 8/16/2023 4:33 PM
Marcus Stroman was diagnosed with a right rib cage cartilage fracture, the Cubs announced on Wednesday. The team had said on Tuesday that he would not be making his scheduled return from the injured list due to discomfort in the rib area that needed to be checked out.
There is no timeline for his return at this time.
Article Comments
