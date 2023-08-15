Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts reaches deal to buy NWSL's Chicago Red Stars

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs with Laura Ricketts, sister of Sen. Pete Ricketts, and sister-in-law Brooke Rickett after Ricketss' ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington in January. An investor group headed by Cubs co-owner and Chicago Sky minority owner Laura Ricketts has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, the group announced on Tuesday. Associated Press

Daily Herald news services

An investor group headed by Cubs co-owner and Chicago Sky minority owner Laura Ricketts has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, the group announced on Tuesday.

The Red Stars were put up for sale by owner Arnim Whisler in the wake of the Sally Yates Report, which was published in October of 2022, and detailed systemic abuse in the NWSL.

The report highlighted alleged instances of abuse by former Red Stars manager Rory Dames, as well as Whisler's failure to address Dames' behavior.

The Red Stars players then released a statement requesting that Whisler put the team up for sale, a request that Whisler agreed to two months later.

"Building a championship culture begins with treating our players with the respect they deserve as women and athletes," Ricketts said. "We look forward to completing this transaction so that we can begin this new chapter for the team and the fans."