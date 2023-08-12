Sox blow another late lead

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor misses a double hit by Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Sox starter Jesse Scholtens throws during the first inning Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Scholtens scattered 4 hits over 6 scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) watches his two-RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio, right, celebrates at home plate with teammate Christian Yelich after scoring on a Tyrone Taylor 2-run double during the seventh inning. Associated Press

William Contreras capped a 3-run seventh with the winning RBI and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for their second straight comeback victory.

Yoan Moncada homered for the Sox, which lost a 2-run lead in the seventh a night after watching the Brewers erase a 3-run deficit.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits over the first 6⅓ innings to help Milwaukee maintain a 2½-game lead in the NL Central. He struck out six and walked just his final batter.

"It's a good feeling," said Woodruff, who won for the first time since early April after missing several months because of shoulder inflammation. "It's been a long time."

Devin Williams, the last of three Milwaukee relievers, pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances.

White Sox rookie Jesse Scholtens (1-5) scattered 4 hits over 6 scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, where Tyrone Taylor doubled in a pair to tie it and end the right-hander's night. Contreras later singled off reliever Bryan Shaw to bring home Taylor and give the Brewers the lead for good.

Scholtens struck out five and walked three in his fifth career start.

"Overall, it was great pitching on both ends," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "We just came up short."

The Sox took the lead on Elvis Andrus' third-inning RBI groundout, then extended it when Moncada launched his fourth home run into right-center field.

"When you get big hits like me and William got tonight it means a lot because Woody was working hard out there," Taylor said after Milwaukee's 24th one-run victory. "(The record in close games) says a lot about the back of our bullpen and especially Devin."

Anderson stil waiting:

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramerez had his MLB suspension for fighting with White Sox's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramirez knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch Aug. 5 after a dustup between the two at second base.

It triggered a brawl that yielded one-game suspensions for four others.

Anderson, who, like Ramírez, appealed, has yet to hear if the league will cut his six-game penalty.

Robert sits again:

White Sox All-Star OF Luis Robert Jr. (sprained right pinky finger) didn't start for a second straight night.