Girls golf: Scouting DuPage County and the Fox area

Neuqua Valley's Sophie Lagman tees off at the Hinsdale South Girls Class 2A Golf Sectional at Village Greens of Woodridge. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Darien. Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com

Metea Valley's Pranvi Kakkar tees off at the Hinsdale South Girls Class 2A Golf Sectional at Village Greens of Woodridge. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Darien. Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com

Magen Laas is hoping to help Dundee-Crown compete for a top finish in the Fox Valley Conference. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Rebecca Wu is one reason Neuqua Valley is a contender for this year's Class 3A state championship. Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com

The DuPage County/Fox area are brimming with talented individuals and girls golf teams to make the upcoming season another one to watch.

Aurora Central Catholic endured a tough season in 2022 with only two players, but the Chargers are at full strength this fall. Natalia Salazar, Caroline Kuttner and River Grabowski are the main golfers.

Addison Trail's top golfer is Abrielle Provinzino, while Olivia DeBeau and Ava Ferri headline coach Stacey Puccini's squad.

Three seniors -- Amanda Naylor and Brooke Besic and Lauren Sudler -- are slated to lead Batavia this falls. Freshman Avery Sheehan is a promising player for the Bulldogs.

Downers Grove North is a balanced team expected to get contributions from several players. Sophomore Lexi Fertig, senior Shannon Bell and junior Maddie Quirk are among the top golfers.

Downers Grove South is filled with talent, mainly via a strong sophomore class that includes Mian Wanserski and Natalie Marten. Seniors Marin Atseff and Claire Schilthesis are among the top returnees.

Dundee-Crown is set to be a contender in the Fox Valley thanks to the return of five of its top six golfers, including senior Magen Laas and junior Sophie Morawski.

Glenbard East is another team with a good mix of classes, led by seniors Payton Hayes and Sophie Chan and top newcomer Lilly Penfield.

Glenbard North senior Nicole McGuire is a rising player who just missed state last year, joining teammates Angel Nguyen, Amanda Nguyen and Abby Woitas.

Glenbard West is riding a strong core of players, which includes seniors Kaavya Mamgain and Audrey Sawyer and junior Kate Groszek.

Hampshire is led by senior Lorna Bachta, juniors Jaina Farnam and Kaylee Seo and sophomore Madison Bilek and Maddie Franz.

Defending Class 3A state champion Hinsdale Central is another team in the running for a solid season with a number of returnees in Elyssa Abdullah, Caroline Owens, Toral Bhatt, Parker Matthews, Lilly Riegger and Ella Simmons.

"We have a good amount of experience returning, plus we are hoping to play well and improve as the season progresses," Hinsdale Central coach Nick Latorre said.

Hinsdale South seniors Amelia Lavorato and Annika Nicole and freshman Sophia Chen are leading the Hornets this fall.

Huntley senior Aubrey Dingbaum and junior Madalyn Sloan are back to lead a young team brimming with excitement for a strong season.

Jacobs has seven underclassmen leading the team, paced by Nicole Heims, Kate Maurus and Emma Skarosi and Marley Skarosi.

Kaneland only brings back seniors Braelyn Davoust and Livi Wegner from last season but also has a number of promising younger golfers in the fold.

Lake Park returns senior Marisa Lerario and sophomore Isha Patel along with a promising number of freshmen this fall, while Lisle junior Izzie Warner headlines the returnees on the Lions this fall season.

Metea Valley, which placed fourth in a sectional last year, brings back seniors Pranvi Kakkar and Madison Wigfield and talented sophomore McKenna Wigfield.

Naperville North is a young team filled with potential, according to coach Greta Williams. Junior Georgia Riley and sophomores Addyson Ciganek and Addison Wu are among the top golfers on the Huskies.

Neuqua Valley joins the mix of teams vying and capable of winning a state championship. Seniors Rebecca Wu, Sophie Lagman, Mady Coffey and Gauri Bhanot, along with junior Evan Ashley and Ruthie Martin make up a strong top six for the Wildcats.

St. Charles East enters the season without a senior, but newcomer Manuela Ramirez and sophomore Charlotte Tassone are players with high upsides.

St. Charles North has a few questions marks, but juniors Rylee Huddleston and Hanna Kizman and Carly Solomon and Grace Koehneke have the potential to be a strong group.

West Aurora has the talent and experience to be a surprise team this fall, in part due to the return of seniors Ellie Rogowski, Emma Lawless and Grace Lawless.

Wheaton Academy seniors Vivian Kutek, Megan Lindberg and Lucie Stutelberg lead a talented team with high expectations.

Wheaton Warrenville South is led by Grace Cavin, Sophia Knasel, Abby Olsen and Claire Snyder.

"We have an experienced and deep team this year," West Aurora coach Chris Soulsby said.

Willowbrook is a junior heavy team, with Paige Dehnke, Maddie Vega, Brooke Burmeister and Nina Guajardo leading the way.