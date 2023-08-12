Girls golf: Scouting Cook County and Lake County

Barrington is excited about the possibility of making a run at a state title behind a memorable group of girls golfers.

The Fillies are relying on a number of big-time experienced golfers, including two-time all-state qualifiers Bridget Butler, Sydney Terada and Leah Gaidos all taking their games to another level this season.

The Fillies also bring back Praise Shim and Reese Wallace.

"We're looking forward to building on last year's strong fourth-place state finish and capping off a historic four years for the seniors," Barrington coach Tim Martin said. "We have an experienced team that's complemented by some strong exciting young talent."

Buffalo Grove is set to ride the development of sophomores Courtney Beerheide, Brooke Wells, Adriana Aboeva, Alexis Ro and Alexia Bellatuono to go with junior Zoe Petti and seniors Emily Hanson and Emily Valencia.

Conant coach Megan Hebert is excited about the strong group of talented golfers, which features Ariel Morrison, Mia Withers, Gabbi Zyung, Brooke Sunderlin and Maddie Clark.

Elk Grove seniors Erika Gore and Hailey Stapleton hope to fill the gap left from last season's strong senior class.

Fremd welcomes back talented juniors Keira Brazeau and Gloria Lee and sophomore Merritt Bell.

"With our returning core and projected talented youth, we expect to be competitive from the start," Fremd coach Jeremy Malinowski said.

Grant is experienced due to seniors Savannah Dickson and Bella Muir, and junior Riley Daniele and sophomore Desiree Dickson.

Grayslake North is leaning on the senior leadership of Lola Brama, Emma Carter, Ashley O'Brien and Ava Mattson.

Glenbrook North has a main goal of topping last season's Class 3A third-place state showing. Kacie Moon, an all-stater, is back and joined by fellow all-stater Martha Kuwahara. Alexis Myers, Laura Hu and Alina Chie round out a talented team.

Hersey seniors Ava Johnson and Sarah Stryker join junior Lucia Steiner to spark hope for a strong season this fall.

Hoffman Estates senior Erin Lim and junior Ella Steel are among the six varsity players back helping to raise expectations for this season.

Lake Zurich is aiming for a "great season" according to coach Mel Fox behind the return of seniors Brooke Prindiville, Taylor Eckland and Abby Hartmann and juniors Maddie Michalak, Jeanne Yu and Carly Watt.

Lakes is looking to build off its success from last year behind the group of juniors Maia Becker, Carter Conway and Jia Singh.

Libertyville is armed with experience and a chip on its shoulder following last season's sectional qualifying run. Senior Kate Dirst, juniors Sophia Cesnovar and Jozie Mitran and sophomore Claire Weadick headline the main golfers.

"We return five varsity players from last year's team," Libertyville coach Greg Pedersen said. "The team has a great deal of competitive fire and hopefully that will help us against the top teams in the area."

Maine South seniors Hannah Hoffman and Jessica Hoffman join junior Ava Jurek to attempt to follow last season's solid showing.

Maine West is paced by junior Elizabeth Stettner, sophomore Ashley Schreyer and juniors Arlo Ramirez and Victoria Hernandez.

Mundelein is a young team in regards to playing experience, although seniors Kate Niemann, Abbie Shifley, Mia Field and Ella Bradshaw are back.

Palatine lost a significant number of golfers from last season, but top returnees include seniors Mahek Acharya and Hailey Kurylo and junior Addison Ashford.

Prospect's top golfers are scheduled to be senior Emily Torok and Cathryn Wascher, Charlote Radford and Faye Zinzer.

"We have four players returning with heavy varsity experience and some really solid new players who will be moving into the varsity lineup," Prospect coach Brad Rathe. "We will have a solid lineup from one through six."

Rolling Meadows seniors Jenna Favia and Anna Kast and junior Anne Barnett headline the Mustangs this season.

Schaumburg is hopeful for a breakout showing due to the return of Stephanie Zahareas, Kirsten Lee and Bri Bondarowicz.

Stevenson coach Emma Degen is returning several all-state candidates and golfers set to take a big leap this season, most notably senior Chelsea She, Megan Lee, Allyson Duan and Sophia Joeng. The Patriots shot 306 at state last year to take second in Class 3A, nine strokes back of Hinsdale Central.

St. Viator is banking on the return one its talented all-state duo of Maggie Carlson and Lily Zicarelli for another highlight-filled season, with the program competing in Class 2A this season.

Vernon Hills is attempting to defend its Central Suburban League North title this season. Anna Lee headlines the returnees, while Amanda Rakers, Morgan Landry, Carrie Eum and Erin Choi are the main golfers.

Wauconda is looking forward to a solid group of seniors to spark the team, highlighted by Mia Breuer, Sienna Stanley and Chloe Miller and junior Reese Romer.

Warren seniors Sophia Pas, Emily Meyers and Anika Youngman fuel a strong team which includes several talented underclassmen.