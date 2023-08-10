Elmhurst Youth Baseball's Little League World Series bid ends with 4-0 loss

Elmhurst Youth Baseball's run to the Little League World Series ended Thursday in Whitestown, Indiana.

The team from New Albany, Ohio, beat the Illinois state champions 4-0 at the Great Lakes Region championship.

The result was a reversal of Elmhurst's 8-4 victory Monday, which forced Ohio to battle out of the consolation bracket.

In Thursday's game broadcast on ESPN2, Elmhurst ran into a buzz saw named Kevin Klingerman. Perhaps benefiting from Wednesday's rainout, the 12-year-old right-handed power pitcher threw a complete-game, 6-inning shutout.

On 82 pitches -- four under the pitch count limit -- Klingerman struck out eight batters and walked three while allowing 2 early hits, to Xander Escarpita and Emmett Thompson.

Klingerman didn't allow an earned run in regional play, striking out 18 batters and giving up 3 hits in 11⅔ innings.

Elmhurst, in its first regional appearance, had an opportunity in the second inning with Reid Gabuzda on third base and hot-hitting Liam Larma on first with no outs. Klingerman slammed the door with three straight strikeouts.

Elmhurst starting pitcher Dominic Ramos, son of head coach Edwin Ramos, limited Ohio to 2 hits through three innings.

Ohio scored all its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to reach the Little League World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.