Eberflus: Fields will play Saturday in Bears' first preseason game

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play during Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed the enews Wednesday. Other starters could play as well, but Eberflus said that the Bears are looking to make a rep count for each player individually. He did not say how much Fields might play.

The Bears still have a lot to learn about their offense; Saturday will be a big step toward doing so.

"I would just say when you're looking at the quarterback position, the operation No. 1," Eberflus said. "Can we get in and out of the huddle crisp and execute the play. ... We've got to make sure we look at that. Can he make all the protection calls that he needs to make? Make the adjustments? Just the operation. That's what we're looking for."

Last season, Fields played for three possessions during the first preseason game of the year. Every NFL coach handles the preseason slightly differently; former Bears head coach Matt Nagy rested his starters for large stretches during the preseason, opting to prioritize health over reps.

Under Eberflus last year, the starters played a fair amount during the first preseason game and during the third and final preseason game. The Bears were in a transition period last year, installing new offensive and defensive schemes.

While the team isn't installing new schemes in 2023, it does have a lot to work through operationally, especially considering this was a three-win team a year ago.

"I just think you gauge it year by year," Eberflus said. "You make an educated decision based on what your offensive coordinator's saying to you and what your quarterback coach is saying to you and what you see with your eyes as the head football coach."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be handing off head coaching duties to assistant coach Terrell Williams during Saturday's game. Williams is the assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Titans. Eberflus said he would not be doing anything similar.

Vrabel has coached 82 NFL regular season games, plus several playoff games. Eberflus has been a head coach for just 17 NFL games. Saturday's game arguably will be as important for Eberflus and his staff, in terms of repping their communication and operations, as it will be for the players.

Eberflus said his team is not in a place where such a move makes sense.

"I think it's a great thing what [Vrabel's] doing and that's where they are right now," Eberflus said.

The Bears have numerous starters who have been sitting out practice this week with minor injuries. It's likely some of those players will remain on the bench Saturday.

But for those who do play, staying healthy will be a top priority. Left tackle Braxton Jones said it doesn't matter if it's preseason or regular season, the offensive line is going to have Fields' back.

"The starters are starters for a reason, we'll go in there with the same mindset to protect as long as we can and keep Justin upright," Jones said.